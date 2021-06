Smartphones have become quite an important part of our daily lives. Day by day, they are becoming more sophisticated and usable. As smartphones are coming with new features every time, people are using the smartphone for a lot of purposes as compared to the earlier days. The most significant milestone that a smartphone has achieved so far is in terms of the camera. Smartphone cameras have improved tremendously over the past few years. People are using smartphones a lot when it comes to shooting photos or videos. Here, we are going to talk about how to combine videos on iPhone.