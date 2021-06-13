Cancel
MLB

Cubs' Javy Báez Scratched Vs. Cardinals With Thumb Injury

By Tim Stebbins
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Báez scratched vs. Cards as thumb injury pops back up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs shortstop Javy Báez was scratched from Sunday's starting lineup against the Cardinals with a right thumb injury.

#Cardinals#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports Chicago Cubs#Giants#Padres
Cubs' Javier Baez (thumb) scratched on Sunday, Eric Sogard to start against Cardinals

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez (thumb) has been scratched from Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Baez's thumb injury is reportedly acting up following a diving play in Saturday's game and he has been removed for precautionary reasons. Sergio Alcantara will move from second base to shortstop with Eric Sogard entering the lineup at second base. Sogard will bat seventh versus right-hander Carlos Martinez and the Cardinals.
Chicago Tribune

‘It just had to be the Cardinals’: Chicago Cubs expect Wrigley Field to be ‘rockin’ ’ vs. their rivals as full-capacity crowds return this weekend

Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson has experienced the atmosphere of a full-capacity Wrigley Field only as an unwelcome visitor. His seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers brought him to Wrigley more than 20 times, including the National League Championship Series in 2016 and 2017. So Pederson has gotten a taste of the vibe and energy in the ballpark. But beginning Friday against the St. ...
Cubs Injury Notes: Báez’s Hand and Wrist, Pederson’s Back, Marisnick Coming, Steele Bullpenning, More

Always fun to update the many Cubs injury bits …. Javy Báez – left the game yesterday with what was initially described as a sore thumb, but it is actually the whole area, including the wrist: “Javy, just a little bit of something going on with his wrist, where that ball I think hit him off the end (of the bat), sometimes gives you a little jolt in the hand area,” Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “We’ll check him out, see how he is tomorrow. I guess that would be like a hand contusion or a wrist. Just how that ball came off his bat, it looked like it jolted him pretty good.” I would expect Báez to be sitting tonight regardless, and the question is whether he’s the latest position player to hit the Injured List. Here’s hoping not. When he’s out, it’ll either be Sergio Alcantara or Eric Sogard getting starts at short.
Javier Baez Exits Cubs vs. Giants Because of Thumb Injury

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez left his team's road game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with right thumb soreness, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. Baez went 0-for-4 at the plate before being replaced by Sergio Alcantara. The 28-year-old hit .240 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI through...
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Javy Báez Likely Out of Lineup Until Cardinals Series

SAN DIEGO — The Cubs aren’t ruling out a return of shortstop Javy Báez to the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Padres and former teammate Yu Darvish. But the likeliest scenario has him returning sometime after Thursday’s off day during the weekend series against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.
NBC Chicago

MLB Trade Deadline: Why Craig Kimbrel Is Cubs' Bellwether Asset

NEW YORK — We’re barely halfway through June, and already at least one international media wag has asserted that the Cubs might leverage Craig Kimbrel’s dominance at the trade deadline — and yet still try to win and otherwise act the part of a buyer next month. “Let’s just hope...
Chicago Cubs Lineup: Joc Is Back, But Javy Is Not

Since sweeping the Padres last week, the Chicago Cubs have won just one of their last five games. So, yeah, they could really use at LEAST one more win on this road trip before heading home to face the Cardinals this weekend, and I’m hoping the first of two wins comes tonight.
Cubs vs. Giants Highlights

Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs in the Cubs' 4-3 win against the Giants on Sunday. The Cubs lost the series to the Giants 3-1. The Giants came up short Sunday as they failed to sweep the Cubs in a four-game series. Sports/Baseball. 2021-06-06 18:22:01Z. Kevin Gausman has been on...
Cubs rally to beat Cardinals for fourth win in five

Joc Pederson drove in three runs as the Chicago Cubs rallied for an 8-5 victory over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals Friday. Pederson hit a solo homer and a two-run double as the Cubs erased a 5-1 deficit to win for the fourth time in five games. Nolan Arenado drove...
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Javy Báez Leaves Game Vs. Giants in Seventh Inning

Cubs’ Javy Báez leaves game vs. Giants in seventh inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs shortstop Javy Báez left the game in the seventh inning Sunday at San Francisco. The Cubs did not immediately give a reason for his exit. Báez grounded out for the third out of...
Reuters

Cubs blank reeling Cardinals for series sweep

EditorsNote: 2nd graf take out ‘strike out the side’ reference; 12th graf, correct phrasiing. Zach Davies threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Davies (4-3) held the Cardinals to two hits and two walks while...
Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for June 13 from top model

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to turn around their recent fortunes when they take on the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (32-32), who are 16-17 on the road this season, are 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Cubs (37-27), who are 23-10 at home on the year, have won five of the last six games in the series. Chicago has won 14 of 19 and is tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the division.
Reds sweep Cardinals, Braves and Cubs win Sunday

Jesse Winker mashed three home runs as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 8-7 in St. Louis. Winker hit the game-winning long ball in ninth inning after homering in the first and second inning. It was his second three-homer game of the season. The Reds swept the four-game series and have won six of their last seven overall. The Cardinals have lost five straight. Both teams are off today.
Cubs Still Love Rizzo, Báez, Bryant, But Actual Deals Remain a Hypothetical

Although I really don’t see any extensions happening in-season at this point, I’d think it would be critically important for Jed Hoyer to know – or have his best possible sense – whether he’s going to be able to retain one, two, or three of Anthony Rizzo, Javy Báez, and Kris Bryant after this season. Not only would that obviously impact whether you consider trading those guys in July, but it also would impact your plans at the deadline on the financial side, the near-term roster side, and how aggressively you trade (away or for) prospects.
The Cardinals have a lot of pitching injuries. How will that affect the series with the Cubs?

I admit it. I enjoy checking on teams’ 40-man roster scenarios. A maximum of 14 players can realistically be summoned by any team to replace injured players. Further injuries (at any level) chip away at other options. Looking at the Cardinals situation is informative as to how tenuous the candidates for an MLB call-up can really be. Here is a look at the roster scenario for the next visitors to Wrigley Field.