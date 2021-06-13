Cancel
Burridge Finishes Strong, Shinn Rises in Second Round at Toboggan

By Hayden Henry #32725
pdga.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToboggan is a test of disc golf skill in more ways than one. It demands accuracy, control and distance. The physical demands of the elevation-filled course are just as important. After a slow start to the second round of the United States Amateur Disc Golf Championship, a PDGA Amateur Major,...

www.pdga.com
