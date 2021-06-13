Burridge Finishes Strong, Shinn Rises in Second Round at Toboggan

CLOQUET - The Timberwolves better-than-expected softball season came to an end last Thursday as they fell in back-to-back games to slip from the double-elimination Section 7A tournament. After advancing in the opening round just days before, the Wolves fell 8-0 to top-seeded Barnum. Hours later, they fell 19-5 to Mt. Iron-Buhl, to end their playoff hopes, and end their season at 9-9. Head Coach Cory Lassi wasn’t too disappointed in his team’s performance against the powerhouse Bombers. “We played pretty well and ended up giving up five runs in the second inning,” he said. “It seemed like all season… we would have that one inning that we had a hard time getting out of. Their pitcher was dominant. She struck out eight and had just one walk.” Sydni Richards and Madeline Kallberg were the only players to get hits and the Wolves managed just four baserunners for the game.