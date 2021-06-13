Kids & Toddler Summer Clothing from $3 on Target.com

Summer vacations are the most joyous period for all age groups of children. From a primary student to a senior student, no one can deny that they don’t wait for vacations desperately. After all, it is the time to rejuvenate and gear up for the upcoming session and also learn new skills. But, this pandemic has turned our children’s life into an extended holiday where they can’t wait to go back to school and, we are all clueless as to when would schools reopen and when your kid will finally be able to go to school. Also, they have forgotten what summer vacations are. So, let’s remind them of the true spirit of summer vacations and encourage them to avoid using screens and utilize every moment of their day. Here are some fun do-it-yourself activities for your toddler that they can indulge in and make their vacations memorable and fun.