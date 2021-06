San Diego Padres affiliates went 4-0 on Sunday. Here is a recap of the day’s events. El Paso Chihuahuas (Won 9-6 over Oklahoma City) (15-18 on the season) A huge 4th inning propelled the Chihuahuas to their 15th win of the season. As a team, they recorded 12 hits and nine walks in the game. Five of the hits and two of the walks came in the six-run fourth inning. In that inning, El Paso had four at-bats with the bases loaded. They produced a run in three of the at-bats. In the 7th and 9th, they would once again have bases loaded. In the 9th, Gosuke knocked in one run, but that is all they would get. Ivan Castillo lined a ball to the shortstop, who caught it and doubled off Luis Campusano, who was too far off second.