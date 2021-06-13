Cancel
Cops: Sex abuse suspect volunteered at Alpenrose, Boy Scouts

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
 10 days ago

Henry Stephen 'Steve' Bauer is facing four charges of first-degree sexual abuse, and police are searching for more victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43sx4c_0aTDFA8S00

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying victims of a man accused of sexually abusing a child.

Henry Stephen "Steve" Bauer, 58, was indicted May 27 on four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is accused of inappropriately touching a girl younger than 14 in Washington County in 2009, court documents show.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Bauer has a history of "concerning behavior with children," although he has no criminal record of sexual offenses in Oregon, according to the state's online court case database. He was allegedly accused of abusing a boy and removed as leader of a Boy Scout troop in 1993, the Sheriff's Office says.

Investigators "strongly believe" Bauer has additional victims who have not been identified, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Detectives are asking for the public's help, requesting anyone with information on Bauer — regardless of how long it has been since the alleged offense — call the Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.

Court records indicate Bauer lives in the Garden Home area, in between Beaverton and Portland.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Bauer "has a lengthy history of volunteering with various organizations where he had access to children." Those organizations include:

• Boy Scouts of America troops 1 and 150, from the 1970s until 1993

• Alpenrose Dairyville

• Neah-Kah-Nie High School, from 2009 to 2012

• Portland Revels, from 2013 to 2021

• Rockaway Beach Police Department, until 2017

• Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts

Bauer was arrested at his home last Wednesday, June 2. Court records show he was arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court the same day.

Portland, OR
