Congruent Labs, the Next-Generation of Cybersecurity, is Disrupting the Industry by Making Their Services Affordable

FinTech is a relatively short form of Finance Technology. With the time of evolution of technology, financial services have also made their own identity in the economic world. FinTechis a mixture of inventive utilization and financial services. In simple words, when you are using online payment methods like PayPal, Google Wallet, Apple Pay or it is your credit card to make a purchase; these transactions are done using Fintech. It is kind of derived form of e-commerce business. Fintech is as old as virtual financial services have been established. Since 2008, when a global financial crisis occurred Fintech has evolved into a different and important part in all type of commerce and payment business and many others as well. Today! Many Businessmen whether they are small to large firms they use the Fintech Software Development for the convenience of their clients and employees.