Business

Congruent Labs, the Next-Generation of Cybersecurity, is Disrupting the Industry by Making Their Services Affordable

prunderground.com
 7 days ago

Congruent Labs, an Australian-based cybersecurity and identity management company, is working to disrupt the outdated cybersecurity industry by making their sought-after services accessible and affordable today. In an effort to revolutionize a critical service that helps millions of businesses in the face of breaches, hacks, and information theft, Congruent Labs...

www.prunderground.com
#Big Tech#Online Security#Cyber Security#Smart Contracts#Australian#Co Founder#The Sata Token#Signata Mfa
Computer Sciencecryptofinancialtimes.com

Unlocking the potential of blockchain technology | MIT News

The Republic of the Marshall Islands is a country of around 50,000 people spread across more than 1,000 islands in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. The country relies heavily on cross-border finance and trade, and the complexities of that system can make it difficult for citizens to get certain goods and financial services efficiently.
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Amazon Aims For Fintech Disruption With Innovation Lab in Dubai’s DIFC

Amazon Payment Services has opened its first fintech lab in the heart of Dubai’s financial and fintech centre – the DIFC Innovation Hub – to drive innovation in payment services. The Amazon Fintech Lab will support new programmes, ideas and increase knowledge on the digital payments and fintech sectors worldwide.
TechnologyThrive Global

Gary Chai Of Cloud Interactive: “Lack of Overall Digitization Strategy”

The entire digital transformation agenda must be well-thought-out. When the digital vision is not clear, that affects the speed of adoption of both senior management and middle management. Every digital transformation journey must start with a vision and strategy that solves real problems for your business, prioritizes where to spend, where to focus on quick wins, and where you are willing to invest and take risks.
Softwareatoallinks.com

Why Fintech Software is an Ideal Software Solution?

FinTech is a relatively short form of Finance Technology. With the time of evolution of technology, financial services have also made their own identity in the economic world. FinTechis a mixture of inventive utilization and financial services. In simple words, when you are using online payment methods like PayPal, Google Wallet, Apple Pay or it is your credit card to make a purchase; these transactions are done using Fintech. It is kind of derived form of e-commerce business. Fintech is as old as virtual financial services have been established. Since 2008, when a global financial crisis occurred Fintech has evolved into a different and important part in all type of commerce and payment business and many others as well. Today! Many Businessmen whether they are small to large firms they use the Fintech Software Development for the convenience of their clients and employees.
Businessai-summary.com

Summary: 10 Israeli Startups On CB Insights’ AI 100 List For 2021

CB Insights has unveiled its fifth annual “AI 100: The Artificial Intelligence Startups Redefining Industries,” and the list includes 10 Israeli companies. The New York-based technology insights platform’s research team picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 6,000 applicants and nominees. • Deci AI makes an...
Softwareimpactlab.com

80% of tech could be built outside IT by 2024, thanks to low-code tools

It looks like no-code and low-code toolsare here to stay. Today, Gartner released new predictions about technology products and services, specifically who will build them and the impact of AI and the pandemic. The research firm found that by 2024, 80% of tech products and services will be built by people who are not technology professionals. Gartner also expects to see more high-profile announcements of technology launches from nontech companies over the next year.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Amazon Payment Services launches fintech lab in Dubai

Jun. 19—Amazon Payment Services, a payment processing service in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has launched the Amazon Fintech Lab in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Innovation Hub. The initiative is the latest in Amazon Payment Services' efforts to support fintech in the region by providing a forum for discussions on digital payments and the future of the fintech industry.
Softwarebostonnews.net

AI Software Platforms Market Worth Observing Growth | Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services

HTF MI added a new research study on Global AI Software Platforms Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of AI Software Platforms Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on AI Software Platforms market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2020 Impact on AI Software Platforms Market leaders and emerging players. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Nuance, Verint, DataRobot, SAS, MathWorks, Digital Reasoning, Cloudera, IPsoft, Uniphore, Kasisto & iFLYTEK.
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: Cybersecurity is the next frontier for AI and ML

To be fair, there are some companies that stick to the right principles, hire actual data scientists, apply algorithms correctly, and interpret the data correctly. Generally, I see the correct application of AI in the supervised machine learning camp where there is a lot of labeled data available: malware detection (telling benign binaries from malware), malware classification (attributing malware to some malware family), document and website classification, document analysis, and natural language understanding for phishing and BEC detection.
Computer Sciencetechgig.com

Microsoft is hiring computer engineers; apply here

Qualification - Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Engineering or Mathematics or Physics or IT technical discipline. 4 years of commercial systems-level software development experience. Experience with large scale distributed systems, multithreading and object-oriented programming. Experience with relational database internals and storage systems. Self-driven, results-oriented, high integrity, ability to work...
Computersccis.edu

Cloud Computing: How could our essential data be safe in the clouds?

*Editor’s Note: CC Biz Buzz is a monthly column series that features insightful commentary from a member of the Columbia College Robert W. Plaster School of Business faculty. Two or more decades ago, individuals and organizations relied primarily on hard-drive technology to store most of their data with the challenges...
Businessaithority.com

Lucidworks Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program and Launches Fusion, AI-Powered Search Platform, Through Google Cloud Marketplace

Lucidworks Fusion gives customers the ability to easily deploy AI-powered data discovery and search applications in a cloud environment. Lucidworks, provider of the Connected Experience Cloud, announced that the company has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. Google Cloud customers now have the ability to deploy Fusion from within the Google Cloud Marketplace, allowing users to create AI-powered product discovery and knowledge management applications in a modern, containerized, and cloud-native architecture.
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture Acquires French Consulting Firm Exton Consulting

Accenture has announced the latest in its long list of acquisitions. This time, the global professional services company has acquired French consulting firm Exton Consulting for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 347 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for...
Technologyaithority.com

InterDigital Debuts 5G Edge Pilot For Industry 4.0 Applications In The UK

InterDigital 5G edge pilot for Industry 4.0 applications supports bandwidth above 100 Mbps (Downlink)/50Mbps (Uplink) and less than 15ms latency. InterDigital, Inc, a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced a successful pilot to demonstrate the benefit of 5G edge solutions for Industry 4.0 applications using AWS Wavelength on the Vodafone 5G network.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B eCommerce Platforms, B2B Payments Drive Startup Funding

B2B payments efficiencies are the goals for several of the B2B FinTechs that landed in this week’s venture capital roundup, with one FinTech targeting the freight and logistics sector taking the lead. But B2B eCommerce was the highlight of the group, with B2B eCommerce platforms and related solutions accounting for half of the funding rounds seen this week.
Softwareaithority.com

Komprise Simplifies Global Data Management With Multisite Controls

Latest Release Enables Enterprises and Service Providers to Manage Complex Hybrid Cloud Storage Architectures with Global Visibility and Localized Control. Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, announced Komprise Intelligent Data Management 4.0. The new release enables global enterprise IT organizations and service providers to deliver storage-as-a-service with a consolidated view across all data centers and cloud locations while giving storage managers the ability to manage each site per local requirements and policies.
Businesstechnonu.com

Spotify acquires a startup focused on artificial intelligence to improve …

As big tech companies increasingly invest in making podcasts more attractive, Spotify announced Thursday the acquisition of startup Podz, which focuses on artificial intelligence technologies to improve audio content discovery. The company wants to integrate Podz technologies to power its own podcast platform. The acquisition was confirmed today in Spotify...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

How to build an efficient and modern Data Platform

Why you should integrate Data Lakes, Warehouses and Marts in each other rather than silo them. Instead of building and understanding Data Lakes, Warehouses and Marts independently, they should be liberally integrated within each other. This avoids data silos and simplifies data provisioning. What is What?. The Data Warehouse and...
Educationtechwire.net

Top Healthcare Education Institution Secures PII from Breach with Illumio ASP

Being the IT organization at a top healthcare career school offering online education to a user body of 15,000 students and faculty is no small task. All users provide Personally Identifiable Information (PII) protected under regulation and subject to security compliance – at cloud scale. To comply with standard regulations...