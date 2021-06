Gov. Cuomo and the state agencies he oversees have only provided confusion and chaos rather than clarity when it comes to children wearing masks in school. Last Friday, Health Commissioner Zucker wrote a letter to the CDC saying children in New York would not be mandated to wear masks if they did not provide updated guidance. Following this announcement, the state Education Department said children would not be allowed to unmask until the CDC said so. Within 48 hours, the Cuomo administration, health commissioner and state Education Department all contradicted each other. This was frustrating for children, parents, teachers and school administrators alike.