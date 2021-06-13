Cancel
An ominous warning

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding the June 7 editorial “Whitewashing the history books”:. Whenever I hear a supervisor say, “I treat my staff the way I wanted to be treated,” I think this might actually be true, but I always take it as an ominous warning. Every bad boss I have ever had has said something similar. When a teacher says, “I give the students the facts and let them draw their own conclusions,” it sounds innocent, and it might even be true. But I just watch the red flags flapping and waving. It is so easy to artfully select facts and manage and manipulate kids to reach foregone conclusions.

