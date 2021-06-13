Franciscan Sisters Stream a Summer of Songs for Sister Water
Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, like our saintly patron St. Francis, recognize water as a precious resource and in turn look to our relationship with her as ‘sister’ water. Whether in our early foundation years in Clarks Mills, Wisconsin or now in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, our Community has enjoyed the shimmering streams of the Manitowoc River, the gentle ripples of Silver Lake or the grander waves of Lake Michigan.www.prunderground.com