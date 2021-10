The mission of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, established in 1972, is to ensure we are safe from faulty products that can cause injury or death. But once again, Republicans are attempting to put roadblocks in front of the regulator so it can’t do its job. The Post’s Todd C. Frankel reported this week on how a temporary Republican majority at the agency earlier this fall managed to delay significant safety studies and rulings.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO