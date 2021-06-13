Cancel
A simpler tax fix: enforcement

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her June 10 Thursday Opinion essay, “Taxes that soak billionaires could be fair — but harmful,” Megan McArdle seemed to suggest that paying taxes on unrealized capital gains is the principal — or only — way to achieve a fairer tax base and criticized that straw-man suggestion. Please. For starters, why should individual tax rates reach 37 percent but capital gains be taxed at only up to 20 percent? Why should hedge fund managers’ income be “carried” so that they can be taxed as if they were capital gains? Why should inherited assets — such as stocks — be “stepped up” so that their original cost basis is recalculated and previous growth ignored? Why should the corporate tax rate be set at 21 percent, which will yield only about 1 percent of gross domestic product, roughly half of what was garnered 10 years ago?

