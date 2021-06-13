Cancel
POTUS

No drilling in ANWR — not now, not ever

Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland recently announced a pause on the oil and gas leasing program for the calving grounds of the Porcupine caribou herd on the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and suspended all current leases on those lands, which are sacred to the Gwich’in people.

Environment
Reuters

Methane menace: Aerial survey spots 'super-emitter' landfills

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The U.S. waste-management industry has become a darling of environmentally minded investors for its work in recycling trash and harvesting gases from landfills as an alternative fuel. Leading firms Waste Management Inc and Republic Services Inc are included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, a...
Energy Industrycanarymedia.com

The US oil patch is the Wild West. We need regulation to control the sector’s methane emissions

Sarah Smith is director of the super pollutants program at Clean Air Task Force. This contributed content represents the views of the author, not those of Canary Media. Scrutiny of the U.S. oil and gas sector has never been more intense. A majority of ExxonMobil’s shareholders recently voted to install three new board members to turn around the company’s poor performance on climate change. The same day, shareholders at Chevron approved a resolution to cut emissions caused by the consumption of its products. And a Dutch court ruled Shell was contributing to climate change and ordered it to reduce its carbon emissions.
Presidential Election
The Hill

President Biden: Give wolves a chance

Wolves should be on President Biden ’s mind. Biden’s 30 by 30 conservation plan is inspiring because it acknowledges the scale of protection needed to secure our natural heritage. A big part of that heritage is an abundance of carnivores like wolves, whose howls and large numbers were noted by Lewis and Clark as they crossed the continent in 1804.
Luzerne County, PAPottsville Republican Herald

Drilling ban passes test

A federal judge last week dismissed a partisan attempt to challenge the regulatory authority of a bureau that protects the integrity of the Delaware River. Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia threw out a lawsuit filed by Pennsylvania Senate Republicans Gene Yaw, of Lycoming County, and Lisa Baker, of Luzerne County. They were joined by other Republicans who had argued that the Delaware River Basin Commission exceeded its authority and infringed upon the Legislature’s domain by enacting a ban on deep natural gas drilling and fracking near the river and its tributaries.
Environment

Both climate and biodiversity must be conserved

We must rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and capture the carbon dioxide that is already in the atmosphere if we are to have any chance of limiting warming to levels we can handle. But if measures taken against the climate crisis simultaneously threaten and destroy biodiversity, we are risking our health, our economy, and our food and water supplies, as well as creating a breeding ground for future epidemics.
Science

World’s lakes are losing oxygen rapidly as planet warms

Oxygen levels in the world’s temperate freshwater lakes are declining rapidly — faster than in the oceans — a trend driven largely by climate change that threatens freshwater biodiversity and drinking water quality. U.S. National Science Foundation-funded research published in Nature found that oxygen levels in surveyed lakes across the...
Science
The Hill

A dangerous distraction: Increasing climate risk with solar geoengineering

As society struggles to step up to the challenges posed by the climate change freight train and its impacts on health, safety, the economy and the environment, every possible solution is on the table. While we already have the technology to transition away from burning fossil fuels, the cause of rapid climate change, some scientists and wealthy donors doubt that we will do so. For that reason, we are seeing more frequent investments in efforts to mask the effects of global warming until the problem can be solved. First among these is what is known as solar geoengineering.
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

More than 50 Ohio economists support a carbon fee and dividend to tackle climate change: David Clingingsmith and Jerry Hinkle

CLEVELAND -- Climate change is the greatest challenge of our generation. As global average temperatures have increased one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) over the last 100 years, storms have already become stronger and more damaging, flooding and drought are both more common and intense, and loss from wildfires has grown dramatically.
Aerospace & Defense

Earth’s energy imbalance doubled in 14 years: NASA

Raising an alarm over human-caused climate change, NASA-led research has revealed that the amount of heat trapped by Earth’s land, ocean and atmosphere has doubled over the course of only 14 years. Scientists at NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the US found that Earth’s energy imbalance approximately doubled during the 14-year period from 2005 to 2019.
Economy

Economic revitalization can be our response to a changing climate

You all know this common aphorism used to offer strength and support during trying times: “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you respond.”. Sure. Many of us share the underlying sentiment of self-reliance and a stiff upper lip but also recognize that this phrase can seem a bit callous during moments of overwhelming upheaval.
Astronomy

Earth’s atmosphere trapping ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat: NASA, NOAA report

Scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have determined in new research that the Earth’s atmosphere has been trapping an “unprecedented” amount of heat, with the planet’s energy imbalance approximately doubling from 2005 to 2019. NASA explained in a release...
Gardening

Your Excellent Garden Is Unhealthy for the Surroundings. This is What to Do As a substitute – NEWPAPER24

Your Excellent Garden Is Unhealthy for the Surroundings. This is What to Do As a substitute. The deep emerald hue of freshly clipped grass can paint the image of suburban serenity. In some variations of the American Dream, the excellent garden represents a keystone of success — typically complementing a two-car storage and pleased household, or maybe compensating for the dearth of such trappings.
Travel

The importance of sustainable travel after the pandemic

There’s been a lot of talk through the pandemic of travel ‘coming back better’. More people seem to have had a genuine realisation about the devastating effects of our travel habits – namely, the impact of over-tourism, ‘thoughtless’ travel and the frequency of flying. The fact that many of us have had to ‘pause’ our exploring for over a year, has meant that we have been able to actually witness some of the world’s beauty spots without the presence of swarms of tourists, and seen how the inherent wildlife in these places have flourished without us being there. In short, when travel resumes again, there’s hope that tourists will give more thought about their impact on the planet.
sweetwaternow.com

Yellowstone’s Tourism Contributes About $560 Million to Nearby Communities

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – A new National Park Service (NPS) report shows that 3.8 million people to Yellowstone National Park in 2020 spent over $444 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 6,110 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $560 million.
Environment
AFP

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

The IMF on Friday issued a report calling for the world's top polluters to adopt an international carbon price floor, arguing it offered a "realistic prospect" to combat climate change. The multilateral agency said that carbon pricing was now widely accepted as the most important policy tool to achieve the drastic emissions cuts required to limit global warming to two degrees Celsius by 2050. But right now, four-fifths of emissions remain unpriced and the global average carbon price is just $3 a ton -- far below the level needed to incentivize energy efficiency and redirect innovation towards green technologies. The report modeled different scenarios and said that a three-tier price floor of $75, $50, and $25 per ton for advanced, high, and low-income emerging markets respectively could help achieve a 23 percent reduction in emissions by 2030.