Life Is Strange: True Colours trailer shows empathy superpowers in action

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, when I watch shows or play games with superheroes in, I always end up thinking about how cool it'd be to have their powers, but I don't get that with Life Is Strange. In the latest trailer for Life Is Strange: True Colours, we see new character Alex Chen putting her empathy abilities to the test. She can feel other people's emotions, which must be so mentally taxing! Albeit, useful in Life Is Strange's angsty teen stories.

