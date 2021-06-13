Slime Rancher 2 has adorable bat slimes, I must pet them
I hope their parents weren't killed in a dark alleyway. Everything about Slime Rancher is so colorful and squishy and adorable, and I am so ready to see more of its excellent creatures when Slime Rancher 2 comes out next year. Announced during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 showcase, Slime Rancher 2 takes players to a new island with all new slimes to meet - bunny slimes, butterfly slimes, and importantly, bat slimes! I've never needed a plushie of a delightful round beastie so much as I do now.www.rockpapershotgun.com