Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Burma, Belarus testify to the power and perils of free media

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bXhF_0aTDDMek00
© Getty Images

Two journalists were arrested recently in airports in Burma (Myanmar) and in Belarus. Daniel Fenster, a U.S. citizen and an editor of news magazine Frontier Myanmar, was seized in Yangon before boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur. A day earlier, authorities apprehended blogger Raman Pratasevich in Minsk after brazenly forcing down his flight in Belarusian airspace.

These incidents are the latest blows against press freedom in both countries. Myanmar’s General Min Aung Hlaing and Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko have taken a page out of China and Russia’s authoritarian playbook, subverting the will of their countries' people through fraud and force.

Authoritarians are increasingly targeting the press, and threats to democracies often start with undermining or eliminating independent media. They attempt to quash the free flow of information, as an informed public poses an existential threat to the survival of illiberal leaders.

Myanmar’s military, upon overthrowing the elected civilian government in February, has outlawed or shuttered local independent news media. About 80 journalists covering anti-coup demonstrations have been detained, with many facing state security charges. Not stopping there, authorities have severely restricted the internet and blocked Facebook — a platform for more than half of the country’s 54 million people. Ten years of independent media growth, a force behind Myanmar’s democratic and market reforms, have been erased. The military’s chilling actions coincide with its use of deadly force, leaving over 800 civilians dead — including scores of children.

In Belarus, as thousands took to the streets last August protesting a stolen election that gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office, dozens of local news websites were blocked amid internet shutdowns. These moves precipitated waves of reporters’ arrests and raids on media organizations, including TUT.BY, the most popular online news site.

Among the detained are RFE/RL social media consultant Ihar Losik, the creator of the popular Telegram channel Belamova who has been in pre-trial detention for nearly a year. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has canceled accreditations of all journalists working for foreign media, including RFE/RL, and Lukashenko on May 24 signed into law a draconian ban on media coverage of unsanctioned protests, among other curbs on press freedom. Merely stepping outside one’s office or apartment as a journalist to cover a protest is now likely to lead to a trip to a Belarusian detention center.

With journalists under pressure, audiences in Myanmar and Belarus are increasingly turning to Radio Free Asia and RFE/RL for information about what is going on in their communities. Our two networks are funded by the U.S. taxpayer and play a critical role in providing unbiased independent journalism to millions across Europe and Asia.

RFA, the first outlet to confirm the military had placed Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest, saw its social media numbers explode after the coup. Viral video of RFA journalist Aye Aye Mon’s tough line of questions at the military junta’s first press conference was viewed 5 million times on Facebook in just one day. In Belarus, RFE/RL’s audience reach has dramatically spiked in the past year, with over 400 million video views of Belarus-related content on social media in August and September alone, all despite government blockages of websites and detentions of RFE/RL journalists.

Another factor behind this audience growth is rising anxiety as lives are thrown into chaos. Economies threaten to collapse as industries shut down and unrest intensifies. Last month, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that Myanmar is heading toward a “full-blown conflict” like the Syrian civil war. In February, she decried Belarus’s human rights crisis of “unprecedented dimension” upon releasing a report documenting injustice there.

The United States and other partners have turned to targeted sanctions and diplomatic pressure, but both regimes continue to ravage their countries with support from China and Russia. Governments have rightfully focused on humanitarian assistance for those displaced and made vulnerable.

But equally needed is a response to the all-out assault on independent media.

In a moment of societal change, journalists in Myanmar and Belarus ensure transparency and accountability, which are cornerstones of democracy. By bringing important stories to the public, they stand in harm’s way. Frontline journalists need greater international support and advocacy on their behalf. They need relocation assistance when they come under threat and legal support when they are arrested.

Second, local media must be kept alive. As many outlets in Burma and Belarus go into exile, they are struggling to stay afloat. More support is especially needed for research by journalists and others that probes malign outside influence that often fuels corruption. Documenting shady deals creates a public record that can reveal the sources of kleptocratic rulers’ power.

Third, greater funds should be directed to ensuring a secure, safe and open internet. Programs like the U.S.-funded Open Technology Fund are helping millions in those countries access blocked content, including RFA’s and RFE/RL’s reports.

Above all, we should advocate, unceasingly, for the right of journalists to report without fear of arrest and imprisonment. It falls on all of us, at every opportunity and every level, to support free press in those countries like Burma and Belarus where it is most needed. Doing so doesn’t just assist journalists in Myanmar and Belarus — it will help publics desperately trying to regain their ability to control their own destiny.

Bay Fang is president of Radio Free Asia, and Jamie Fly is president and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

240K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Michelle Bachelet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burma#News Media#Free Press#Frontier Myanmar#Belarusian#Radio Free Asia#Rfa#Rfe Rl#U N#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Country
China
Related
Politicscpj.org

CPJ to brief media on press freedom in Belarus

New York, June 7, 2021–The crackdown on press freedom in Belarus has dominated headlines in recent weeks following the shocking detention of Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich. But stepped-up repression and censorship of local media intended to eliminate critical and independent reporting—including arrests, legal restrictions, and internet disruptions—has been ongoing for nearly a year.
EuropeUN News Centre

Rights experts decry ‘black hole’ for media freedoms in Belarus

UN independent human rights experts have called for the immediate release of a jailed social media activist in Belarus amid what they described as a “black hole” for media freedoms in the country, according to a statement issued on Monday. The five Special Rapporteurs expressed outrage at the arrest, alleged...
EuropeBBC

Belarus parades detained journalist Protasevich at media event

Authorities in Belarus have paraded the detained opposition blogger Roman Protasevich at a news conference in Minsk, where they gave their version of the Ryanair plane diversion of 23 May. A BBC reporter who was initially at the media briefing says Mr Protasevich, 26, was clearly appearing under duress. An...
PoliticsIWPR

Sanctions Mount on Belarus

The diversion of a plane to Minsk to detain a prominent opposition activist looks set to cost Belarus dearly, as sanctions mount against the government of President Alexander Lukashenko. The fourth set of EU sanctions against the regime will be announced on June 21, but the consequences of last month’s...
Economythewealthrace.com

Betting on The Future of Belarus

In recent times, there was important curiosity in Belarus. The a lot smaller neighbor of Russia has been experiencing an astonishing enlargement within the subject of FX/CFD, surpassing even its bigger neighbor, Ukraine. Nonetheless, the political unrest that has continued since final yr’s presidential election has thrown a shadow on the native business and its future. What has actually occurred to the foreign exchange enterprise in Belarus and may anybody be anxious? Finance Magnates takes a better take a look at the topic.
PoliticsArkansas Online

Ousted leader starts trial in Burma

BANGKOK -- Burma's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial Monday on charges that many observers say are an attempt by the junta that deposed her to eliminate her as a political force, erase the country's democratic gains and cement the military's power. Suu Kyi's prosecution poses yet...
Europecpj.org

Katsiaryna Barysevich, Belarus

CPJ is honored to present its 2021 International Press Freedom Award to Belarusian journalist Katsiaryna Barysevich. As a staff correspondent for Tut.by, the largest independent news website in Belarus, Barysevich covered court and legal proceedings and social issues. When she began working at the outlet in early 2017, she had a column called “What if they came for you,” which was aimed at increasing readers’ legal literacy.
Worldspj.org

SPJ relieved Fenster is alive, renews call for his release by Myanmar government

INDIANAPOLIS — The Society of Professional Journalists is relieved to see American journalist Danny Fenster is alive after his disappearance almost a month ago when Myanmar authorities arrested him at the Yangon airport as he was heading back to the United States. However, that relief is tempered by the fact that Fenster remains in custody solely because he is a journalist.
WorldWDEZ 101.9 FM

U.N. decries “further chilling message” for Hong Kong media freedom

GENEVA (Reuters) – The Hong Kong police raid at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily “sends a further chilling message for media freedom”, the chief U.N. human rights spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. “We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,...
Worldsoutheastasiapost.com

UN special envoy decries violence in Myanmar

New York [US], June 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Some 900 civilians have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military takeover on February 1, United Nations Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN General Assembly. "Despite attempts by the military and its appointed officials to justify its ongoing repression,...
Worldbostonnews.net

Xi congratulates Guterres on re-election as UN chief

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent congratulatory messages to Antonio Guterres and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa over Guterres' re-election as United Nations secretary-general. In his messages, Xi said that as the most universal, representative and authoritative inter-governmental international organization, the UN plays...
Foreign Policythebharatexpressnews.com

Canada Leads International Coalition Calling on China to Allow Investigators Free Access to Xinjiang | Radio-Canada News

Canada is leading an international effort at the United Nations to demand that China allow “meaningful and unhindered access” to investigate “credible reports” of widespread human rights violations against the Chinese Muslim minority in Xinjiang province, said learned from TBEN News. An international alliance that is expected to include more...
WorldDaily Iberian

Detained former Daily Iberian reporter alive, appeared in Myanmar court Thursday

Former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster appeared before a special court at Insein Prison in Myanmar Thursday where he was charged with causing “fear to a group of citizens or to the public,” spreading “false news, knowing or believing that it is untrue,” or agitating “directly or indirectly criminal offence against a government employee.”
Worldalaturkaonline.com

UPDATE – Turkish foreign minister meets with numerous world diplomats

ANKARA, ANTALYA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with numerous top diplomats and heads of international organizations on Saturday on the occasion of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in southern Turkey. Cavusoglu started the day with a trilateral meeting with the participation of foreign ministers of Malta and...
WorldFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar rejects criticism by UN

Myanmar's Foreign Ministry on Saturday rejected a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for an arms embargo against the Southeast Asian nation and condemning the military's February seizure of power. Myanmar described the resolution, which passed Friday and is not legally binding, as being “based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Myanmar Junta Leader Arrives In Moscow For Security Conference

Myanmar's junta chief arrived in Moscow on Sunday to attend a security conference, marking only his second known trip abroad since he seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) government in February.
Worldnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Myanmar’s military coup drew a rare condemnation from the UN. | #socialmedia

More than four months after the military seized power in Myanmar, the United Nations General Assembly took the rare step on Friday of voting to formally condemn the February 1 coup and called for an end to arms dealing with the country. The condemnation comes as UN officials express concern...