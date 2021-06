Ryan Byrd is currently based in Chicago, IL. The artist just completed his album ‘Audience of One’ as a sophomore album to his 2018 ‘Ramblings’. His new album is synth-laden moody rock music that draws off influences from the 50’s rock era to the 80’s synth-era and modern day inspiration from bands like ‘The Killers’. His influences when young started with the emo-genre with Taking Back Sunday’s album ‘Tell All Your Friends’ as well as Brand New and bands like those. His music these days is an offshoot with those influences from his early years. Conceptually he writes with a lot of angst and mood, from the loss of love and hope to the existential-awe we feel from life itself.