Bloomfield, NJ

Candace Straight, A New Jersey Trailblazing Advocate for Women, has Died

insidernj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nationally known fundraiser for WISH list, known for promoting pro-choice Republican women,. Candace “Candy” Straight has died. A financial consultant from Bloomfield, Ms. Straight also served as an unpaid vice chairwoman of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority. She worked for numerous corporations including, Merck & Co. Inc, headquartered in Whitehouse Station, and Bankers Trust Company. In addition, Ms. Straight has recently served as an advisory director of Securitas Capital, LLC, a global private equity investment firm specializing in insurance and financial services related industries. She also a director of Providence Washington, a property and casualty insurance company, Summit Global Partners, an insurance brokerage firm.

www.insidernj.com
