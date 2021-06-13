Cancel
Baseball

Willie Bloomquist taps Mike Goff for assistant job

By Jacob Rudner
247Sports
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently hired Arizona State head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist has completed his paid full-time coaching staff with the addition of longtime professional baseball coach Mike Goff, a source confirmed to Sun Devil Source on Sunday. Goff served as the Seattle Mariners' first base coach from 2005-2007 as well as the...

Arizona State University
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NCAA
Baseball
Sports
Mariners GameDay — June 20 vs. Tampa Bay

AS YOU MAY KNOW…the Mariners have won in walk-off fashion in 2 of their last 3 games…Kyle Seager delivered a pinch-hit, walk-off RBI single in the series opener vs. Tampa Bay on June 17…Mitch Haniger delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning last night, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that it is the first time Seattle has won multiple games in walk-off fashion in the same series since Sept. 2019 vs. the Chicago White Sox?…in that series, Omar Narváez hit a walk-off home run on Sept. 14 in a 2–1 win and Tom Murphy came through with a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 9th on Sept. 15 in an 11–10 win…if the Mariners win via walk-off in today’s series finale, it would be the first time they have won 3 games via walk-off in the same series since Sept. 16–18, 2002, when they walked off the Texas Rangers in 3 straight contests…the walk-offs included an Ichiro Suzuki walk, Carlos Guillen single and a Ruben Sierra single, respectively.
Kevin Kopps wins Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps took home his biggest award yet Friday. The Razorbacks’ ace reliever was named the winner of the 34th Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year. The award, which is voted on by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, went to a relief pitcher for the first time.
247Sports

Former Sun Devil Willie Bloomquist a serious candidate for ASU coaching job

Arizona State baseball alumnus and 14-year Major League Baseball veteran Willie Bloomquist is a serious candidate to become the sixth head coach in Sun Devil baseball history, multiple people familiar with the search process have told Sun Devil Source. Bloomquist has had several conversations with ASU officials about the position,...
Assistant Jarron Collins leaves Warriors to pursue head-coaching job

The Warriors and longtime assistant coach Jarron Collins have mutually agreed to part ways as Collins seeks coaching opportunities elsewhere, a source confirmed to the Bay Area News Group. Collins, 42, hopes to land a head coach or associate head coach job as several organizations make coaching changes this offseason....
Celtics expected to interview a few of their assistant coaches for head job

Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison will interview for the team’s head coaching position, league sources told HoopsHype. Morrison is among several other internal Celtics candidates for the head coaching job, including Jerome Allen and Jay Larranaga. Outside candidates include former Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, and Brooklyn assistant, Ime Udoka.
Detroit Tigers hire Mike Hessman, minors home run king, as interim assistant hitting coach

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch used the word "bittersweet" to describe losing assistant hitting coach Jose Cruz Jr., who was hired Wednesday as Rice University's head coach. "First and foremost, we're really happy for Cruz and his family," Hinch said Thursday. "Jose is a tremendous person, tremendous coach. ... As an alum, he's got a great presence there. He lives near there. He's got family members there. It's a real touching story for him in a return to a place where he's pretty famous."
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs promote Mike Borgonzi to assistant general manager

The Chiefs have promoted Mike Borgonzi to assistant GM, per a team press release. The club also elevated Brandt Tilis to Vice President of Football Operations and Ryan Poles to Executive Director of Player Personnel. All three executives have been in the mix for GM jobs elsewhere. But, with Brett...
247Sports

Podcast: Impressions of Bloomquist hire and program analysis

In this episode of The Sun Devil Source Report Podcast, host Mason Kern is joined by publisher Chris Karpman and staff reporter Jacob Rudner as they analyze Arizona State baseball hiring former Sun Devil, 14-year MLB veteran and Arizona Diamondbacks special advisor to the President/CEO Willie Bloomquist as its next head coach.
College Baseball's Sang Ho Baek Died After Complications From Tommy John Surgery

Sang Ho Baek -- a freshman on George Mason's 2021 baseball team -- died Saturday after his Tommy John surgery turned tragic ... his teammate, Scott Morgan, has confirmed. The pitcher recently underwent the elbow procedure ... and in a statement on a GoFundMe page, Morgan announced Baek ultimately passed away due to complications from it.
Rooney: A Tale Of Two Elephants For Bloomquist At ASU

I’m wondering if you’ve had this experience before: you see an idea that appears to be absolutely horrible in theory, but you also think it might actually work. That is where I stand on Arizona State hiring former Sun Devil Willie Bloomquist as their new head coach. First, let me...