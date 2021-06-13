Violence in Retaliation is Justified, Even When Political

To the editor — In light of continuing firearms violence and tragedy, I respectfully ask all to view this as the public health crisis it represents, not as a political tool, an all or none, etc. The American College of Surgeons over the last few years has written a number of excellent papers on this that I urge all to read. The main report was actually written by surgeons who were firearms owners themselves. Please Google/search “American College of Surgeons Firearm Violence” and you should be able to access these reports. As a retired general surgeon who had to take care of trauma from firearms, I hope you will do so. Thank you.