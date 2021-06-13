Cancel
Nets: Kyrie Irving ruled out of Game 4 vs Bucks due to ankle sprain

By Mike Luciano
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

The Brooklyn Nets were looking to lean on the performances of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in order to take down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of their playoff series, in order to pull ahead and take a 3-1 lead. Without James Harden due to his...

NBABleacher Report

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Lead Nets to 39-Point Game 2 Blowout Win vs. Bucks

Not even an injury to James Harden has stopped the Brooklyn Nets at this point. Brooklyn defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Monday's Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the way in Harden's absence for the victors, who are now up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and two wins away from their first trip to the East finals since 2003.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

Nets G Kyrie Irving (ankle) out for Game 5 vs. Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets said star point guard Kyrie Irving will not play in Game 5 of the team's Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a right ankle sprain. The Nets forged a 2-2 tie in the series with a 107-96 victory on Sunday, despite Irving...
NBAnbnews24.com

James Harden injury: Nets star joins Kyrie Irving, out vs. Bucks

Nets guard James Harden won’t play in Recreation 5 of the Japanese Convention semifinals Tuesday, per a group announcement. Harden has performed simply 43 seconds in Brooklyn’s collection towards Milwaukee, shortly exiting Recreation 1 because of proper hamstring tightness. He averaged 27.eight factors and 10.6 assists in Brooklyn’s first-round win over the Celtics.Kyrie Irving will be a part of Harden on the Nets’ bench in Recreation 5. Irving suffered a proper ankle sprain in Sunday’s Recreation four loss, leaving Kevin Durant because the lone wholesome member of Brooklyn’s Massive three. Nets head coach Steve Nash stated Sunday Irving’s damage doesn’t impression the timetable of Harden’s potential return. “I do not need to rush [Harden] again and jeopardize doing one thing worse, or making this a long-term damage,” Nash stated. Every of the Nets’ three stars have missed important time this season. Durant, Harden and Irving logged simply 202 minutes collectively in the course of the common season, scoring a powerful 119.6 factors per 100 possessions within the small pattern.Milwaukee tied the second-round collection at two video games apiece on Sunday. Tip-off for Tuesday’s Recreation 5 is slated for eight:30 p.m. ET. Extra NBA Playoffs Protection:• Suns Sweep Nuggets Behind CP3’s Massive Evening• Durant and the Nets Falter With out Harden and Irving• The Clippers Are Battling the Jazz—and Their Personal Cursed Historical past.
NBACBS Sports

Kyrie Irving injury update: Steve Nash says Nets 'crossing our fingers' guard not out long with ankle sprain

The injuries just keep rolling in for the Brooklyn Nets. With 5:52 remaining in the second quarter of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon, All-Star guard Kyrie Irving was writhing in pain on the ground and grabbing at his right ankle. He was able to get up and walk to the locker room under his own power, but would miss the remainder of the game. The good news is that head coach Steve Nash said Irving's initial X-rays came back negative. The star guard will undergo further testing and treatment in the coming days. Irving left Fiserv Forum using crutches and with his right ankle in a walking boot, according to ESPN's Rachel Nichols.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving's Ankle Injury Receives An Update After Game 4 Loss Vs. Bucks

Kyrie Irving has been lights out for the Brooklyn Nets so far this season and if the team wants any chance of winning the title, they need him in the lineup. Yesterday afternoon, the Nets went into Game 4 against the Bucks with a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series. The Nets had outplayed the Bucks throughout the series and it was expected that the Nets would go up 3-1 thanks to their firepower. In the end, this was not the case as Kyrie went down with an ankle injury, which allowed the Bucks to take advantage and tie the series.
NBA247Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving out for Game 5 vs. Bucks, Steve Nash says return timeline unknown

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has officially been ruled out for Game 5 of the team's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday with an ankle injury, head coach Steve Nash told reporters Monday. Nash added that is currently unknown if Irving will be able to return at any point in the series, which is currently knotted at 2 wins apiece.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

Khris Middleton & Giannis Antetokounmpo lead Bucks to Game 6 win

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Khris Middleton led the Bucks to a win and a 3-3 tie...
NBAnumberfire.com

Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (ankle) ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (ankle) will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving will not be available after Brooklyn's superstar was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. Expect Mike James to play an increased role against a Milwaukee team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game this regular season.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Brooklyn Game 6: Bucks Survive Nets, 104-89

Are there any better words in sports than Game 7? Buckle up, because the Milwaukee Bucks forced a Game 7 by defeating the Brooklyn Nets 102-89 Thursday night at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks would quickly open up things by creating a double-digit advantage with an 18-5 lead. However, the Nets wouldn’t waste anytime answering, immediately rattling off a 7-0 run to get themselves back in it. Despite Milwaukee shooting a poor 1-of9 from deep, the Bucks carried a 26-19 lead into the second.
BasketballCBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal among stars committed to play in Tokyo Olympics

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.
NBAWSLS

Reports: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker are reportedly expected to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July. Durant and Booker will join Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal on the team with hopes of extending the United States' gold medal streak to four straight Olympics. Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski were first to report the news of Durant and Booker joining Team USA.
Bucks: Coach Bud “gone a long way” in Securing Future per Woj

Coach Mike Budenholzer’s contract with the Milwaukee Bucks runs through the 2021-2022 season, but it’s no secret that he was very much coaching for his job this year. Since taking the reins as head coach in 2018, the Bucks have had a lot of regular-season success. There was the 60 win season his first year at the helm that ended with Bud winning Coach of the Year. Milwaukee would also go on to be the top seed in the Eastern Conference back-to-back years as well, and of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo would sign a long-term deal to stay with the team last fall—which likely isn’t a direct result of Coach Bud, but it’s noteworthy when discussing his tenure nonetheless.