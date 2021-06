Fayetteville (AR) wide receiver Isaiah Sategna‍ wrapped up his official visit today, and he did not want to leave. He said the visit was the fastest three days of his life because the time flew by so quickly. It was Sategna’s first time meeting many of the other commitments and the coaching staff in person, so there were several aspects of the visit which stood out in his mind, and he shared his thoughts with TexAgs.