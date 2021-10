Eamonn Holmes has been an almost permanent fixture on our screens for years now, and on Thursday he stunned fans with a look back at one of his many television appearances. The This Morning host was appearing on the celebrity version of Who Wants to be a Millionarie with Sir Alex Ferguson, who was then manager of Manchester United back in 2004. But one thing of note was the star's hair transformation. Fans might be more used to Eamonn rocking a silver fox looks these days, but back then he had dark hair – and he looked so different.

