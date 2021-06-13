Cancel
MLB

Arozarena slam, Rays 'pen hand Orioles 15th road loss in row

By MARK DIDTLER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive road loss, 7-1 on Sunday.

The Orioles extended a dubious team record, the worst road skid since the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954.

Arozarena made it 7-1 when he stopped a personal 19-game home run drought on his drive to center off César Valdez in the seventh.

“I’m very happy, especially for me to hit that ball out and I know for the team,” Arozarena said through an interpreter. “We’re out here trying to get the wins, and luckily we are. We’re a good team. We’re a first-place team now.”

After opener Michael Wacha allowed one run and two hits, Josh Fleming (6-4) entered in the third and walked one — with two outs in the third that was the last Orioles’ baserunner — over four innings.

“That’s us, pitching and trying to prevent runs,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “That is what puts us in a position to where we have a chance to be special. Right now we’re getting a lot of big hits.”

Matt Wisler, Andrew Kittredge and Jeffrey Springs all worked one perfect inning.

“We’re the best bullpen, I think, in the league, ” Fleming said. “They’re going to get it done.”

Tampa Bay relievers have an AL-best 3.05 ERA, including 1.59 over the past 17 games. Overall, the Rays have held opponents to three or fewer runs 39 times.

Taylor Walls drove in two runs as Tampa Bay, with the majors’ best record at 42-24, improved to 23-5 since May 13.

“Wins help. I think this group came into spring training feeling pretty confident about themselves and we want it to continue,” Cash said.

Walls had a two-run single against Bruce Zimmermann (4-4) during the fourth as Tampa Bay took a 3-1 lead. The rookie, who started the game with one hit in his previous 15 at-bats, singled and stole second in the third before scoring on Yandy Díaz’s single.

Zimmermann gave up three runs and six hits in 5 ⅔ innings, and had his career-high three-game winning streak end.

Pat Valaika put the Orioles ahead 1-0 on a second-inning RBI single off Wacha.

Baltimore is 0-6 against the Rays this season, getting outscored 48-21.

The Orioles were swept for the seventh time this season and have an AL-worst record of 22-42.

“We have to keep playing, keep our heads up,” Baltimore shortstop Freddy Galvis said, “That’s it, man.”

WINDY CITY SHOWDOWN

The teams with the best two records in the AL meet Monday night in Chicago when the Rays take on the White Sox.

“It should be a very fun series,” Cash said. “They’re a talented team. You kind of saw it coming over the last couple seasons. You saw the youth that they had, and now those guys have evolved. They added some big pieces. Their pitching has been tremendous.”

FUTILITY

Orioles 3B Maikel Franco was hitless in three at-bats and is 0 for 24 against the Rays this season. DH Ryan Mountcastle and CF Austin Hays are both 2 for 22 in the season series.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins had a scheduled day off. … 1B Trey Mancini was hit around the right elbow by a pitch in the first but stayed in the game.

Rays: 1B Ji-Man Choi (strained left groin) could return on Monday.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said a pitcher will probably be called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday night’s game at Cleveland. The Indians are going with RHP J.C. Mejía (1-1).

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (5-2) and White Sox RHP Lance Lynn (7-1) are Monday night’s starters.

