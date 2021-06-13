No Mirage, Palm Springs Is a Queer Paradise
Once I consider Palm Springs, I image iconic Hollywood stars of yesteryear retreating to their houses or favourite spots there—Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Zsa Zsa Gabor and the like. It’s virtually an extension of Los Angeles, proper? In truth, the beautiful Coachella Valley turned what it was partially as a result of it wasn’t L.A. Many studio contracts again within the day stipulated that stars needed to stay with a 100-mile radius of the studios. And Palm Springs, virtually precisely 100 miles due east, was an ideal getaway.newsverses.com