Palm Springs, CA

No Mirage, Palm Springs Is a Queer Paradise

By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce I consider Palm Springs, I image iconic Hollywood stars of yesteryear retreating to their houses or favourite spots there—Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Elizabeth Taylor, Zsa Zsa Gabor and the like. It’s virtually an extension of Los Angeles, proper? In truth, the beautiful Coachella Valley turned what it was partially as a result of it wasn’t L.A. Many studio contracts again within the day stipulated that stars needed to stay with a 100-mile radius of the studios. And Palm Springs, virtually precisely 100 miles due east, was an ideal getaway.

newsverses.com
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Studio City, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Lifestyle
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Lucille Ball
#Mirage#Exercise#Design#Simonetta
Palm Springs, CApalmspringslife.com

Splash House Returns to Palm Springs in August

2019 was the last Splash House event in Palm Springs. Splash House returns to Palm Springs in August to celebrate its eighth summer following a one-year absence from the pandemic. After event management announced on the Splash House website it would not be bringing the event back in June, the August comeback features back-to-back weekends, August 13-15 and 20-22.
Travelseattleite.com

Future Wanderlust: Greater Palm Springs

As more of us reach the fully-vaccinated stage and begin to engage in responsible travel, destinations like Greater Palm Springs catch our eye. During a recent trip to the California desert, we learned that outdoor dining and an abundance of pools (and hot springs!) make this dreamy getaway spot feel welcoming and safe.
Palm Springs, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Sportswriter’s sidewalk star in Palm Springs is a hit

One highlight of my recent visit to Palm Springs was the sight of a plaque on the city’s Walk of Stars for Jim Murray, the revered L.A. Times sports columnist from 1961 until his death in 1998 who was known for his grace, insight and wit. When he won the...
Palm Springs, CAmynewsla.com

Giant Marilyn Monroe Back In Palm Springs

Installation of an enormous sculpture depicting Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress-flying pose from the 1955 romantic comedy “The Seven Year Itch” is scheduled to begin Wednesday on city-owned land just east of the Palm Springs Art Museum. PS Resorts, the nonprofit tourism organization that owns “Forever Marilyn,” which was previously on...
Palm Springs, CAvisitgreaterpalmsprings.com

Your Guide to Fourth of July in Greater Palm Springs

Red, white and blue will fill the skies this upcoming Fourth of July! Celebrate the country's independence by checking out some of the most spectacular shows in Greater Palm Springs. This list will continue to be updated. Please check back for more events. City of Desert Hot Springs. When: July...
Palm Springs, CAmynewsla.com

Marilyn Monroe’s Really Hot In Palm Springs: Fire Flares Near New Massive `Forever Marilyn’ Statue

A small fire broke out Friday near the location where an enormous sculpture of Marilyn Monroe is being erected in downtown Palm Springs, though the statue was undamaged. The non-injury blaze was caused by a welder working to install the piece named “Forever Marilyn” and was reported just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Museum Way and Belardo Road, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

CA’s New Vaccine Giveaways: Free Vacations to SF, LA, SD + Palm Springs

State officials introduced another COVID-19 vaccine incentive program Monday, offering six expenses-paid vacations throughout the state, including in San Francisco. The state will select six winners on July 1 for trips for four in San Francisco, Palm Springs, Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to multi-night hotel stays and dining and entertainment options, each vacation package also comes with a $2,000 cash prize that can used for expenses during the vacation.
Palm Springs, CARiverside Press Enterprise

In the hot seat after sizzling Palm Springs stay

My column about my two-night stay in Palm Springs last month drew a lot of excited comment. For starters, there was my admission that it was my first visit. “OMG I can’t believe you’ve never been to Palm Springs,” OMG’d Marie Barna. “Really?” asked Gayle Twogood. “A road trip to...
PetsFlorida Weekly

Palm Springs a top dog-friendly destination

I floated lazily in the small pool situated in the backyard of our Airbnb. If I’d had water-loving dogs with me instead of two senior cavaliers, they could have been enjoying the water, too, at our temporary dog-friendly abode. Southern California has a sunny reputation, but more often than not,...
Real Estatebeverlyhillsmagazine.com

Suzanne Somers Sells Palm Springs Home

The glamorous Suzanne Somers, who has been on our screens since the 1970s has recently sold her Palm Springs home. She and her husband, Hameel, had to sell the house when Suzanne recently fell down the steps and had to have neck surgery; moreover, the house no longer serves their needs as both love birds, 74 and 84 respectively, are old and need a more comfortable place— a home with fewer steps.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Summer camp is back in session in Palm Springs

In-person summer camp kicked off this week at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. The camp is back in person compared to last year when it was held virtually. "Those parents that were ready for us to come in, oh, they came in literally knocking at the door," said community center manager, Jarvis The post Summer camp is back in session in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CApridenation.com

The Best Things to Do in Palm Springs

Palm Springs, a cosmopolitan oasis in the Sonoran Desert, is best known for its mid-century modern structures by famous architects, soothing hot springs, and stunning landscapes. About 100 miles east of Los Angeles, Palm Springs is the principal city of the Coachella Valley, a string of desert towns in Southern California. Palm Springs draws visitors from around the world with reliably beautiful weather and scenery, chic shops and boutiques, and its many spas and resorts. Not sure what to see and do in this glossy California desert? Consider the following top-rated sights when visiting Palm Springs, California.
Palm Springs, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Southwest announces four new direct flights out of Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday four new routes out of Palm Springs. There will be new daily year-round service to Sacramento, seasonal daily service to Dallas Love Field and Chicago Midway, and Saturday seasonal service to Portland. The new year-round Sacramento service will start on October 7, 2021 and will operate...
Palm Springs, CAcoachellavalley.com

Palm Springs VillageFest Returns July 1

Palm Springs VillageFest, the City’s wildly popular street fair which prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held every Thursday night in downtown, will return on Thursday, July 1. With COVID-19 cases significantly down, the City Council approved re-opening VillageFest at their last night meeting, with a smaller footprint and safety...
Palm Springs, CAiebusinessdaily.com

Palm Springs-to-Austin flights planned

Starting this fall, Alaska Airlines will offer non-stop flights from Palm Springs International Airport to Austin,Texas. The flights, available five days a week, are scheduled to begin November 19 and last through April 22 of next year, according to a statement on the Palm Springs website. Flights from Palm Springs...
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Live at 7 pm: Forever Marilyn unveiling ceremony in downtown Palm Springs

She's finally here! The Forever Marilyn statue is fully assembled in her new home on Museum Way in downtown Palm Springs. To celebrate, PS Resorts is hosting an unveiling ceremony tonight starting at 7 p.m.Watch the ceremony live in the player below: Download the KESQ News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to be notified The post Live at 7 pm: Forever Marilyn unveiling ceremony in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, FLvpsfl.org

4th of July Celebration in Palm Springs!

Pre-Register for the 4th of July Celebration with the Village of Palm Springs starting at 6:30 PM on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 for a free, resident only, family-friendly event with festivities including live music, games, and much more! Bring your appetite because the VFW Post 4360 will have delicious BBQ available for purchase. The event will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display at 9:00 PM.
Palm Springs, CAtherealdeal.com

Kourtney Kardashian drops $12M on brand new mansion in Palm Springs

Kourtney Kardashian picked up a brand new, fully furnished mansion in Palm Springs. Kardashian paid $12 million for the 9,000-square-foot home on just under an acre of land in the gated community of La Quinta, according to the New York Post. She posted photos at the home on Instagram over Memorial Day weekend.