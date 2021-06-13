No Mirage, Palm Springs Is a Queer Paradise

Palm Springs, a cosmopolitan oasis in the Sonoran Desert, is best known for its mid-century modern structures by famous architects, soothing hot springs, and stunning landscapes. About 100 miles east of Los Angeles, Palm Springs is the principal city of the Coachella Valley, a string of desert towns in Southern California. Palm Springs draws visitors from around the world with reliably beautiful weather and scenery, chic shops and boutiques, and its many spas and resorts. Not sure what to see and do in this glossy California desert? Consider the following top-rated sights when visiting Palm Springs, California.