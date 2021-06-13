Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

McGarry fans 10, Virginia beats DBU 4-0 to force Game 3

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VczR7_0aTDBOLm00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Griff McGarry struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings and Virginia beat Dallas Baptist 4-0 in Game 2 of the Columbia Super Regional on Sunday.

The Cavaliers (34-25) improved to 5-0 this year in NCAA Tournament elimination games and forced a decisive Game 3 with the Patriots (41-17) on Monday for a trip to the College World Series.

Zack Gelof gave Virginia a 1-0 lead with a line drive home run off Dallas Baptist starter Rhett Kouba (6-2) to lead off the eighth inning. Alex Tappen followed with a two-out three-run homer off reliever Kragen Kechely.

The Patriots’ Andrew Benefield broke up McGarry’s no-hit bid with a lead-off double in the seventh. Virginia catcher Logan Michaels picked off Benefield at second after Ryan Wrobleski showed bunt. Wrobleski hit a single, advanced to second on a fielding error and stole third on pitch in the dirt, but McGarry closed out the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

McGarry walked George Specht to lead off the eighth and left the game after taking a moment in the dugout to see if he could do something about bleeding on the ring finger of his pitching hand. Brandon Neeck (2-0) finished the inning to pick up the win and Kyle Whitten pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dbu#Ncaa Baseball#Ncaa Tournament#Cavaliers#Dbu#Ap#Dallas Baptist 4 0 In#Ncaa Tournament#Patriots#The College World Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Bust the Process: Hawks head to 1st East final since 2015

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Collins got a trip to the Eastern Conference finals -- and an XL last laugh - in Philly. Collins sat down for an interview after a victorious Game 7 wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a photo of himself dunking on Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid from earlier in the best-of-seven series.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hawks beat 76ers in Game 7, advance to face Bucks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7.