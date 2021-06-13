Visitors enjoy new venue for Chili & BBQ Cook-off

Muskogee resident Stan Echols was just getting started when he sampled chili around noon Saturday at the Exchange Club of Muskogee's Chili & BBQ Cook-off.

Echols and others in his family had stopped at one of the first booths past the cook-off entrance. Dozens of chili and barbecue booths were lined up on both sides of an old airstrip at Hatbox Field. After decades in downtown Muskogee, the 37th annual cook-off moved to Hatbox, where vendors had more than twice the space to serve their chili and barbecue.

Echols broke into laughter after saying he planned to visit "every single one of them."

"Last year, it was closed down because of the pandemic. We've been looking forward to this," said Stan's wife, Kenneta Echols.

"We're vaccinated and we're ready to mingle," Stan said.

Kenneta said she loves all the food "as long as it's not hot."

If the chili wasn't hot enough, the weather certainly was. Highs reached into the 90s, according to the AccuWeather website.

That didn't keep hundreds from roaming along the airstrip, hanging onto their taster kits and beverages. The larger space kept people from being shoulder-to-shoulder as at previous venues. Some larger vendors offered places to sit and cool off. Misting fans blew endlessly.

The Muskogee Fence booth offered offered chili, plus hot links made with cheese and venison.

"I just hunt and kill the deer and take them to Tulsa. They make all the sausage," said Muskogee Fence owner Wayne Adams said. "I used to make them but it's easier to take it to Tulsa."

The larger space gave several booths room to boast of past cook-victories with tables full of trophies

The Advantage Controls booth listed its past victories on their banners. This year, the booth offered chili, beans, pork, hot links, brisket.

"I feel like we always have the best barbecue," server Cheryl Gaddy said. "People come back just to find our name. They remember us every year."

Bobby Harris stopped by the booth for some 'cue.

"I know they always do a good job, so I wanted to come out here and try it," he said. "I usually cook in this thing, but business kept me away and I didn't get home last night until about two o'clock in the morning."

Harris wore a T-shirt touting Fort Gibson's Smokin' the Fort barbecue cook-off each October.

Rhonda and Richard Millsap of Muskogee had their own chili competition at their patriotic booth. Rhonda served Granny's Chili, while Richard served Pop's American Made Chili.

Rhonda Millsap said they compete in chili cook-offs in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. She said her chili is "a little bit more spicy than his."

Richard Millsap said his chili is better probably because of practice.

"I've been doing it a lot longer," he said. "And I won this in 2019. I didn't bring my trophy. I should have."

Muskogee Exchange Club Chili & BBQ Cook-off results

Team Name, Head cook

1 Bandit BBQ, Gordon Carlin

2 Granny's Chili, Rhonda Millsap

3 Pops American Made Chili, Richard Millsap

CASI SHOWMANSHIP

1 Pops American Made Chili, Richard Millsap

2 Jailhouse Barbeque, Byron Eby

3 Advance Workzone Services, Brad Bickle

ECCO BEEF BRISKET

1 The Barracks, Ashley Davis

2 Okie Eggers, Tracy Hoos

3 Greazzy Fender BBQ, Chad Henderson

ECCO OPEN

1 Greazzy Fender BBQ, Chad Henderson

2 Bandit BBQ, Dave Ross

3 Mudcat Bar-B-Chew, Mudcat

ECCO PORK RIBS

1 Okie Eggers, Tracy Hoos

2 Greazzy Fender BBQ, Chad Henderson

3 Lady Bandits BBQ, Sharon Ross

ECCO CHICKEN

1 Advance Workzone Services, Brad Bickle

2 Lady Bandits BBQ, Sharon Ross

3 Bandit BBQ, Dave Ross

ECCO HOT LINKS

1 Bandit BBQ, Dave Ross

2 Greazzy Fender BBQ, Chad Henderson

3 FooKing Hotwing Co., Colin Wetz

CROWD PLEASING BBQ DIV1

1 Advanced Workzone Services, Scott Gady

2 The "Cornerstone" of All Chili, Scott Harding

CROWD PLEASING BBQ DIV2

1 Fooking Hotwing Co.

2 Bravado Wireless

3 The Barracks / Bigguns BBQ

CROWD PLEASING CHILI DIV 1

1 Advanced Workzone Services, Scott Gady

2 Love Me Some Chili (Love Bottling) Ray Walters

3 Chili, Chili, Bang, Bang (Firstar Bank), Jason Hinger

CROWD PLEASING CHILI DIV 2

1 Team Kelley (Servpro), Jordan Kelley

2 DJ Witty State Farm, DJ Witty

3 Bandit BBQ, Sonya Selman

CROWD PLEASING HOT LINKS

1 Advanced Workzone Services, Scott Gady

2 Dinky Links, Jim Wilcoxen

3 Muskogee Fire Department, Joe Crofcheck

CROWD PLEASING SHOWMANSHIP DIV 1

1 Advanced Workzone Services, Scott Gady

CROWD PLEASING SHOWMANSHIP DIV 2

1 Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, Randy Williams

2 DJ Witty State Farm, DJ Witty

3 Bravado Wireless, Nick Martin

CROWD PLEASING BAKED BEANS

1 Advanced Workzone Services, Scott Gady

2 A&A Insulation, Taylor Otterbine

3 Thera-Que, Michael Curtis

PRESIDENT'S AWARD

The Judging Team (The Kelley Family & The Maples Family)

JACK LIVINGSTON AWARD

Thera-Que, Michael Curtis

DAN ROSS AWARD

Linda Stowers

GRAND CHAMPION

Bandit BBQ, Dave Ross