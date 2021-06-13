An Interview With Sweet Tooth Filmmaker Jim Mickle About Reimagining the Apocalypse

Sweet Tooth, Netflix’s post-apocalyptic fairy tale about half-human / half-animal hybrid children who arrive in the wake of a global pandemic, is an adaptation of a comic book series by Jeff Lemire. The TV show is very different from its source material, however, thanks to a thorough re-imagining by filmmaker Jim Mickle, who wrote or co-wrote three of the series’ eight episodes, directed four of them, and served as co-showrunner along with Beth Schwartz. In the process of going from the page to the screen, Mickle changed Sweet Tooth’s tone, look, and even genre. Slate caught up with him last week to talk about what drew him to the material, the changes he had to make for television, and the one plot point he wishes he’d found a way to include in the show. (Spoilers for both versions of Sweet Tooth follow.) This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.