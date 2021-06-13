Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Stewart scores 22, Storm beat shorthanded Sun 89-66

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3Jfp_0aTDB7Qg00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday.

Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range for the Storm (10-2), who improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun (8-3).

Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, who left for Europe to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket. Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double.

Sue Bird made 3 of 4 3-pointers and added 13 points for Seattle, which pulled away with 14-2 run in the second quarter. The Storm led by no less than 14 in the second half.

DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles had 14 points each for the Sun. Brionna Jones added 12 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Kaila Charles
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Dewanna Bonner
Person
Sue Bird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Sun#Uncasville#Ap#The Seattle Storm#The Connecticut Sun 89 66#Eurobasket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAWNBA.com

Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart Help Storm Cruise Past Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Dream. Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.
NBASeattle Times

Breanna Stewart looks at home on the road as Storm blocks the Sun

It’s a fair question after the defending WNBA champions throttled the Connecticut Sun 89-66 on Sunday for their third straight win. Seattle, which has won nine of its past 10 games, maintained its lead on top of the WNBA standings at 10-2 and improved to a league-best 5-0 on the road.
NBASeattle Times

Storm beats Indiana, improves to 6-0 on the road

There have been some spectacular Big 3 combinations in WNBA history. Sheryl Swoopes, Tina Thompson and Cynthia Cooper-Dyke led the defunct Houston Comets to the league’s first four championships (1997 through 2000). Diana Taurasi, Candice Dupree and DeWanna Bonner comprised an explosive trio during a dominant seven-year (2010-16) run in...
NBAMyNorthwest.com

Breanna Stewart helps Seattle Storm win 5th straight, 79-69 over Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 79-69 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Seattle Storm 79, Indiana Fever 69: Box score. Seattle’s lead was cut...
NBAperutribune.com

Nets rout Bucks and Suns beat Nuggets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points in three quarters of a top-to-bottom blowout that sent the Brooklyn Nets halfway to the Eastern Conference finals with a 125-86 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Playing without the injured James Harden but showing no hint that they...
RugbyMarietta Daily Journal

Rugby ATL scores late, beats NOLA

Rugby ATL won its sixth straight match, and took over solo first place in Major League Rugby’s East Conference with an 8-7 victory over NOLA Gold on Saturday. Trailing 7-5 with 8 minutes to play, NOLA was penalized for having a player in front of a kick. Adriaan Carelse converted a penalty kick to gave Rugby ATL the lead for good. It was the only score of the second half by either team.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Suns Beat Nuggets In Game 1

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Denver Nuggets 122-105 on Monday evening during Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona. Devin Booker had 21 points and eight assists, and Chris Paul had 21 points and 11 assists. Nikola Jokic had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, but...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Mikal Bridges: Scores 14 in Game 4

Bridges had 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Sunday's win over Denver. Some of Bridges' contributions don't show up in the box score, but he was an extremely integral part of a dominant series for the Suns, who controlled all four games virtually from start to finish. Dating back to Round 1, the Villanova product has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games while notching multiple steals/blocks in five of those contests.
Basketballperutribune.com

Loyd scores 20 points, WNBA-leading Storm beat Dream 86-75

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jewel Loyd scored 20 points and the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 86-75 on Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the road. Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle (9-2). The Storm were 10 of 21 from 3-point range.
NBAWNBA.com

Storm stays undefeated on the road with 89-66 win over Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – It was quite a homecoming for the Seattle Storm’s UConn connection. Former Huskies stars Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Katie Lou Samuelson combined for 43 points – a game-high 22 for Stewart, 13 for Bird, and eight for Samuelson – as the Storm rolled past the Connecticut Sun on Sunday in Mohegan Sun Arena, 89-66.
NBALas Vegas Herald

Sun, without star Jonquel Jones, to host Storm

The two teams atop their respective WNBA conferences will meet Sunday when the Connecticut Sun host the Seattle Storm in Uncasville, Conn. It's a rematch of their clash on May 25, when the Storm (9-2) pulled out a 90-87 victory in overtime at home. In that game, the leading scorer was Jonquel Jones of the Sun with 28 points, and she added a game-high 13 rebounds.
NBAPosted by
The Day

Sun could be down two starters against Storm

The Connecticut Sun are used to playing without Jonquel Jones. They did it last year when she opted out of the season because of the pandemic. Connecticut will be without Jones for an indefinite period of time due to overseas commitments, and head coach Curt Miller was recently asked if last year’s experience helps.
BasketballGwinnett Daily Post

Storm beat Sun in matchup of WNBA's best

Breanna Stewart had one of her signature performances, scoring 22 points and snatching nine rebounds while carrying the Storm to an 89-66 victory over the Sun on Sunday afternoon. Stewart hit a season-high four three-pointers. Sue Bird shot 3-of-4 from three-point range to the tune of 13 points and four...
NBAaudacy.com

Bey, Stewart snap All-Rookie drought for Pistons

The last time the Pistons had two players earn All-Rookie honors was 2012-13: Andre Drummond and Kyle Singler both made the second team. The last time they had two players earn All-Rookie honors with at least one earning first-team honors was 1981-82: Isaiah Thomas and Kelly Tripuka both made the first team.
NBAharrisondaily.com

Bucks bounce back to beat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to force a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NBAatlantanews.net

Surging Sky take on shorthanded Sun

The surging Chicago Sky will look for their fourth straight win Thursday, playing host to the Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut Sun. Chicago (5-7) endured a seven-game losing skid from May 23 through June 5, dropping six of the seven by a single-digit margins and three in a row by a single possession.