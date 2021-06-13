Actualising your 5D Divine Being: An Essential Roadmap Through the Density
These are earth-shattering times to be alive. Whilst plenty are sleep walking into the synthetic agenda of the shadowstate, others are compelled to shatter the illusion and unleash their Divine Self. First you progressively surrender into your Sacred Ground of Being, at the core of you. Then you’re untethering the soul as it emerges and expresses from this hallowed space. Finally, you’re breathing into reality your 5D Divine Being, here and now, with tremendous alchemical and mystical skills. It’s far from easy. But then forging the diamond never is. Explore the essential multidimensional landscape we must unravel through…wakeup-world.com