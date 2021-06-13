Cancel
Actualising your 5D Divine Being: An Essential Roadmap Through the Density

By Writers
Wake Up World
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are earth-shattering times to be alive. Whilst plenty are sleep walking into the synthetic agenda of the shadowstate, others are compelled to shatter the illusion and unleash their Divine Self. First you progressively surrender into your Sacred Ground of Being, at the core of you. Then you’re untethering the soul as it emerges and expresses from this hallowed space. Finally, you’re breathing into reality your 5D Divine Being, here and now, with tremendous alchemical and mystical skills. It’s far from easy. But then forging the diamond never is. Explore the essential multidimensional landscape we must unravel through…

wakeup-world.com
ScienceConscious Life News

5D Shift: How will the New Evolution of 5D Human DNA take Form?

These are exciting times to be alive. If you're here on the planet during the Great Shift, then you'll have a front-row seat in a spectacular rebirth leading to a New Paradigm of Existence. Let's be clear though, this is NOT about healing the old 3D reality, for it is already well past its sell-by-date. We're taking the very best consciousness from the old, raising it higher, and blending it with something entirely new in the 5D.
AstronomyScience Daily

Researchers trace dust grain's journey through newborn solar system

A research team led by the University of Arizona has reconstructed in unprecedented detail the history of a dust grain that formed during the birth of the solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago. The findings provide insights into the fundamental processes underlying the formation of planetary systems, many of which are still shrouded in mystery.
ScienceEurekAlert

Listening to mix of sounds and silence preserves temporal sound processing in mice

Broadband sounds embedded with short pauses can maintain temporal sound processing in a mouse model of hearing loss, according to new research published in eNeuro. Hearing loss treatments supplement auditory system function but don't repair it. However a new intervention -- playing broadband sounds during the onset of hearing loss -- may be able to prevent the damage from ever occurring. Augmented auditory environments have been able to preserve auditory processing of a wide range of sound frequencies in mice models. In a new study, Dziorny et al. modified the traditional paradigm and preserved the processing of time-related, or temporal, sound features which are vital for understanding speech.
LiveScience

The edge of the solar system is a blob, 3D map reveals

At the edge of the solar system is a violent frontier where two cosmic powers clash. On one side is the solar wind, the constant flood of hot, charged particles flowing out of the sun at hundreds of miles per second. On the other side are the winds of space, blowing with the radiation of billions upon billions of nearby stars.
ScienceAlert

A Mysterious, Giant 'Blinking' Object Has Been Detected Near Our Galaxy's Center

There's something strange near the galactic center. Some 25,000 light-years from Earth, astronomers have found a weird star that almost blinked out of existence for several months before reappearing. Astronomers believe the star, named VVV-WIT-08, could belong to a new class of star - giant beasts over 100 times the Sun that are eclipsed by a mysterious orbiting body once every few decades. Stars with peculiar dimming signatures are an endless fascination. Although space is mostly relatively empty, it stands to reason that, with all the stuff out there, some of it will line up in such a way that stars are dimmed...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Planet Earth Report –“Astrophysicist on ‘Why U.F.O.s Don’t Impress Me’ to Something Very Old and Powerful has Been Unleashed on Earth”

Another fascinating news week on Planet Earth with stories ranging from a new view of one of the biggest mysteries of science –dark matter–to astrophysicist Adam Frank, who was recently awarded one of the first NASA grants to look for signs of advanced technology on planets outside our solar system on why there are excellent reasons not to conclude that we have found evidence of it with U.F.O. sightings.
The Independent

100-year-old Tesla invention ‘still not completely understood’ is useful in ways we had not realised, scientists say

A 100-year-old Tesla invention is actually useful in ways scientists had not realised, according to new research.Nikola Tesla won a patent for the device he created in 1920, one of many breakthrough inventions created by the engineer and futurist.But more than a century on, scientists have found that the “Tesla Valve” is not only more useful than previously realised, but that it could have other entirely new applications.“It’s remarkable that this 100-year-old invention is still not completely understood and may be useful in modern technologies in ways not yet considered,” said Leif Ristroph, an associate professor in New York University’s...
Technologyblog.google

Rediscover your city through a new Lens this summer

With warmer weather upon us and many places reopening in the U.K., it’s the perfect time to go out and reconnect with your surroundings. Whether it’s soaking up that panoramic view of a city skyline that you’ve really missed, or wondering what that interesting tree species was that you pass every day on your park walk, many of us feel ready to reconnect with our cities in new ways.
InternetNew Scientist

The essential guide to the algorithms that run your life

IT IS almost impossible to go a day without interacting with an algorithm. They help direct the whole of our online experience, recommending what we should buy, read, watch and listen to. Some 74 per cent of adults in the US use Facebook at least once a day – and what they see is decided entirely by an algorithm. Offline, they are increasingly used to help us make tricky decisions, screening job applications, moderating exam results and even directing which crimes police investigators focus on.
Sciencearxiv.org

Marginalizable Density Models

Probability density models based on deep networks have achieved remarkable success in modeling complex high-dimensional datasets. However, unlike kernel density estimators, modern neural models do not yield marginals or conditionals in closed form, as these quantities require the evaluation of seldom tractable integrals. In this work, we present the Marginalizable Density Model Approximator (MDMA), a novel deep network architecture which provides closed form expressions for the probabilities, marginals and conditionals of any subset of the variables. The MDMA learns deep scalar representations for each individual variable and combines them via learned hierarchical tensor decompositions into a tractable yet expressive CDF, from which marginals and conditional densities are easily obtained. We illustrate the advantage of exact marginalizability in several tasks that are out of reach of previous deep network-based density estimation models, such as estimating mutual information between arbitrary subsets of variables, inferring causality by testing for conditional independence, and inference with missing data without the need for data imputation, outperforming state-of-the-art models on these tasks. The model also allows for parallelized sampling with only a logarithmic dependence of the time complexity on the number of variables.
Religionseedbed.com

The Spirit Is at Work Through Your Skills

Then the Lord said to Moses, “See, I have chosen Bezalel son of Uri, the son of Hur, of the tribe of Judah, and I have filled him with the Spirit of God, with wisdom, with understanding, with knowledge and with all kinds of skills—to make artistic designs for work in gold, silver and bronze, to cut and set stones, to work in wood, and to engage in all kinds of crafts. Moreover, I have appointed Oholiab son of Ahisamak, of the tribe of Dan, to help him. Also I have given ability to all the skilled workers to make everything I have commanded you . . .
Skin Carehinowdaily.com

Protect your skin with Pour Moi’s Essential Summer Trio

What better way to start off your summer than with younger looking skin? HI Now host Kanoe Gibson sits down with Ulli Haslacher to talk about her brand Pour Moi skincare's special offer for June. Sponsored by Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare. Pour Moi is the world’s first skincare brand...
Career Development & AdviceGovLoop

Your Roadmap for Creating a Culture of Agility at Work

Change is necessary to remain relevant, but sometimes the headaches of complexity can leave us feeling overwhelmed and stuck. So how do you plan for the road ahead when there are multiple variables at play?. Throughout this resource, you’ll gain insights into agility from public and private sector doers and...
Nick Davies

Positive Being Is Your Hidden Secret To Success

Being positive is the secret to success. You might already know that, but do you really use this knowledge to your advantage? Or do you keep it as a hidden secret to yourself? Many people know this as a truth on the mental plane, but it is a completely different thing to use it in the daily life. There are ways we can bring positive being into use in our lives to create better outcomes in whatever we are doing.
Mental HealthUniversity of Denver Clarion

Jason Kulpa suggests these four essential questions boost your emotional awareness

Contributed Content Provided by WordPro SEO. Do you consider yourself an emotionally aware person? Being aware of your own emotions—anger, sadness, frustration, happiness—and appropriately regulating and expressing them is all part of being an adult. But even people who were taught how to manage their emotions as children can still use a refresher course in emotional awareness for adults. Here, Jason Kulpa shares four questions you can use as tools to boost your emotional awareness and increase your capacity for compassion.
Religionebcky.com

Dinosaurs—a Divine Deception?

Dinosaurs—fact or fiction? A recent article highlighted the beliefs of some ultra-Orthodox Jews regarding dinosaurs. According to this article, the author was taught, “God put those fossils in the earth so you would think the world is billions of years old . . . There were never actually dinosaurs. God simply wanted to supply us with a believable ecosystem.” So, did dinosaurs actually exist or were the fossilized bones planted by God to confuse us?
Designprogramminginsider.com

What Is The Difference Between 3D and 5D Diamond Painting? How To Do 5D Diamond Painting?

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. If you are one of those who love and enjoy doing various types of artwork you will enjoy diamond painting, more specifically called 3D and 5D painting. After originating from Asian countries, it has spread all over the world among all ages as a calming, relaxing, and enjoyable activity. People love to paint with sparkling diamonds and create unique colorful designs.
goldenageofgaia.com

Archangel Gabriel through Shelley Young ~ Accept or Resist Divine Alignment

We understand that many of you, in your desire to be diligent and get things right, worry that you are missing things or stuck. But when you are constantly doubting and re-evaluating how you are doing, you are falling into a trap of being judgmental or resistant to yourself and your own mastery. Dear Ones, you are the ground crew on an ascending planet. You are doing a magnificent job!
Religionuncommondescent.com

Michael Behe on the “purposeful arrangement of parts”

Although Michael Behe, is associated with the concept of irreducible complexity, he now says he prefers to explain ID as “purposeful arrangement of parts”:. A correspondent asked about “specified complexity” and the intelligent design of the eye. I explained why I much prefer the phrase “purposeful arrangement of parts” as a criterion for design — versus irreducible complexity, specified complexity, specified small probability, information, complex specified information, or other phrases.