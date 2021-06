Homestead, FL – June 11, 2021 – On a beautiful South Florida afternoon, the Ferrari Club of America Fort Lauderdale members gathered at Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale for the most anticipated event of the year, the Ferrari Challenge Race series at Homestead Miami Speedway. FCA members were part of a private group drive to Homestead, where they showed up in true Ferrari fashion. As they arrived, the high speed race action was well underway and in between races, Ferrari clients were invited to take to the track in their own vehicles to join the action. As Race 2 began, the green flag waved into the South Florida sunset as the engines roared into the purple and orange horizon. The Winner’s Circle became the podium party of the century as racers, spectators and team owners alike joined in the celebration and partied the night away. This is only a taste of what Ferrari has to offer as they gear up for Formula 1 racing with the Miami Grand Prix taking place in the summer of 2022.