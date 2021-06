North Carolina has a chance to secure a key victory in the never-ending battle to hold our government officials accountable with the The Government Transparency Act of 2021. Senate Bill 355 has passed the Senate Rule Committee and will soon head to the Senate floor. Contrary to the claims of its critics, this bill is not a radical violation of privacy for government employees, but rather would bring North Carolina closer in line with transparency laws in our neighboring states and 35 other states throughout the country.