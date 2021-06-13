Cancel
Science

Easy steps to Divide Fractions

 7 days ago

When we take a part of a whole, it is known as a fraction. It can be used to define the parts of a particular size. This size or whole number is used to represent the specific value of an object or a thing. In other words, we can classify fractions as sections or portions. We can perform several arithmetic operations such as adding, multiplying, subtracting, and dividing fractions. In this article, we will focus on how to perform division on fractions or a combination of fractions and whole numbers.

