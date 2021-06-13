White Sox 4, Tigers 1: They avoided the no-no but not the sweep
Expectations were not high on Sunday afternoon as the Detroit Tigers went with a bullpen game against Carlos Rodon and the powerhouse Chicago White Sox. In the end, getting a hit and a run on the day, and not getting blown out, were their only successes. Every the Tigers get a little momentum going, the White Sox return to remind them who runs the AL Central, and so it was in this one, as they downed the Tigers 4-1.www.blessyouboys.com