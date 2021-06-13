Cancel
NHL

Peacock Premium will stream remainder of Stanley Cup semifinals

By Jay Rigdon
Awful Announcing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayoff hockey is one of the most exciting things in sports, and NBC announced today that there will be another way to watch it that could benefit cord-cutters. According to NBC’s release, Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to watch the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinal round. Matches will obviously remain on NBCSN and USA, but for people who no longer subscribe to linear television but do subscribe to the Premium tier of NBC’s streaming service, this is likely welcome news.

awfulannouncing.com
#Nbc#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Peacock Premium#Nbcsn#The Montreal Canadiens#Nbc Sports#Usa Network#Nhl Live#Turner#Warnermedia
