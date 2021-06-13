Peacock Premium will stream remainder of Stanley Cup semifinals

Neil (Neil Paine, senior sportswriter): Well, we have a final four in the Stanley Cup playoffs — and it’s not entirely who we might have expected going in. No, it’s not surprising to see the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights here, though it’s sad to say goodbye to the Colorado Avalanche (our preseason favorite) after a stunning collapse out West. But both the New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens were unlikely semifinal picks when last we chatted; now they’re each just an upset away from the Cup final.