Peacock Premium will stream remainder of Stanley Cup semifinals
Playoff hockey is one of the most exciting things in sports, and NBC announced today that there will be another way to watch it that could benefit cord-cutters. According to NBC’s release, Peacock Premium subscribers will be able to watch the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs semifinal round. Matches will obviously remain on NBCSN and USA, but for people who no longer subscribe to linear television but do subscribe to the Premium tier of NBC’s streaming service, this is likely welcome news.awfulannouncing.com