Dumfries heads Netherlands to 3-2 win and denies Ukraine’s dream comeback

Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud have they been reframed after their little quarrel? The president of the French Football Federation confided in this matter. Recently, Kylian Mbappé made a cash update on his quarrel with Olivier Giroud, specifying that it was trivial and that it was necessary to remain focused on their goal: to win Euro 2021. As a reminder, the top scorer des Bleus complained about not receiving enough the ball from his teammate. Have the two footballers been reframed following this very public conflict? Asked about this by RMC Sport, Noël Le Graët, President of the FFF, said: “Frankly, there was a little reframing. These are two boys who share the same desire to win. There was a very small remark which was not mean. Everything was settled very quickly but it shows that they are winners. “