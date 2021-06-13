Dumfries heads Netherlands to 3-2 win and denies Ukraine’s dream comeback
The pulsating five-goal second half of this Group C match lit up day three of the tournament, as Ukraine staged a comeback from two behind with 12 minutes remaining, before Denzel Dumfries snatched a memorable headed winner moments from the final whistle. It forced bitter disappointment down Ukraine’s throat and gave the Netherlands the perfect start to a 10th European Championship challenge. Their victory in Amsterdam gave Frank de Boer’s Oranje three points to match those Austria picked up in Bucharest earlier in the day.www.theguardian.com