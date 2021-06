All Tatsuo Edwards wanted to do was steal a time machine from his job at The Syndicate. After that, he was planning to retire and do things he’d never done in life, like swimming in the ocean or seeing the Eiffel Tower. But thanks to an FBI agent named Nadia Wells showing up to try and steal the same time machine, The Syndicate gets wind of what he’s doing and tries to murder the two of them. So instead of being finally free of The Syndicate, Tatsuo ends up stranded in an unknown space and time with Nadia. The two must figure out when and where they are to get back to their time — if they don’t kill each other first.