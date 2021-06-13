Robert de Pauw: Looking to the future with FC Twente

You are an experienced manager and I wanted to ask how did your journey to becoming a professional football manager?. I started out playing football at the age of five and I played at a football club which was next door to my house. I only had to walk 50 yards and I was on the football and training pitch so I found to the way to the pitch quite early on in my career and my father Rob de Pauw was also youth coordinator at the club and coordinated and trained all the youth managers and I started to take my first steps into management at the age of 14 years of age and my father asked me to come and help him.