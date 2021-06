Steve Clarke embraces Che Adams at the final whistle. During Steve Clarke’s first full season as a manager, at West Bromwich Albion in 2012, their Hungarian midfielder, Zoltan Gera, was asked what had impressed him most about the man in charge at the Hawthorns. Gera, who had played under Gary Megson, Bryan Robson, Tony Mowbray and Roy Hodgson, said of Clarke: “The one thing he never does is panic. Some managers do – but he always trusts in the players.