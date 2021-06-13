Cancel
MLB

Phils' Aaron Nola shuts down Yankees, 7-0

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Aaron Nola tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Jean Segura had three hits and two RBIs Sunday as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Yankees 7-0 to complete a sweep of their two-game series. J.T. Realmuto and Andrew McCutchen each had two hits and two RBIs for the...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
