Barcelona is the new champion of the ACB League, from Spain. The Catalan team Beat Real Madrid to 92 A 73 In Palau Blaugrana by 1000 spectators, he won the decisive series by من 2 A 0 And he lifted the cup that he had been denied since the 2014-2015 season, and after that he won lost four finals. Argentinian Leandro Bolmaro He was part of the Blaugrana team he played for maybe for the last time. His near future will be in the NBA, the league in which the Minnesota Timberwolves are committed.