“Black holes of such mass should not even exist in our galaxy, according to most of the current models of stellar evolution,” said Liu Jifeng, astronomer at the National Astronomical Observatory of China and first author of a 2019 study of a black hole known as LB-1, discovered lurking at the far side of the Milky Way with a mass that is around 70 times larger than our sun with an orbiting blue monster, a star eight times the size of the sun.. “LB-1 is twice as massive as what we thought possible. Now theorists will have to take up the challenge of explaining its formation.”