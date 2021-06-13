Cancel
Machiavellianism Predicts Approval of Mind Upload Technology

Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: A new study finds those with Machiavellian personality traits are more open to the prospect of mind uploading once the technology becomes available. The study raises concerns about those with dark triad personality traits could disproportionately adopt the technology and supports concerns about antisocial use of artificial general intelligence.

