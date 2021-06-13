Machiavellianism Predicts Approval of Mind Upload Technology

Barcoding photons can provide a host of functionalities that could benefit future quantum communication systems and networks beyond today's imagination. As a significant application of barcoding photons, we introduce code division multiple-access (CDMA) communication systems for various applications. In this context, we introduce and discuss the fundamental principles of a novel quantum CDMA (QCDMA) technique based on spectrally encoding and decoding of continuous-mode quantum light pulses. In particular, we present the mathematical models of various QCDMA modules that are fundamental in describing an ideal and typical QCDMA system, such as quantum signal sources, quantum spectral encoding phase operators, M$\times$M quantum broadcasting star-coupler, quantum spectral phase decoding operators, and the quantum receivers. In describing a QCDMA system, this paper considers a unified approach where the input continuous-mode quantum light pulses can take on any form of pure states such as Glauber states and quantum number states. For input number states, one can observe features like entanglement and quantum interference. More interestingly, due to Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, the quantum signals sent by photon number states obtain complete phase uncertainty at the time of measurement. Therefore, at the receiver output, the multiaccess inter-signal interference vanishes. Due to Heisenberg's uncertainty principle, the received signal intensity at the photodetector's output changes from a coherent detection scheme for input Glauber states to an incoherent detection scheme for input number states. Our mathematical model is valuable in the signal design and data modulations of point-to-point quantum communications, quantum pulse shaping, and quantum radar signals and systems where the inputs are continuous mode quantum signals.