It feels like it was just yesterday that we were talking about last Friday’s matchups, but alas here we are again with another round of Friday night games. Let’s take a moment to recap some of the biggest moments of the week thus far. Jonquel Jones of the Connecticut Sun and Jewell Loyd (who hit a sick buzzer beater against the Dallas Wings last Friday) of the Seattle Storm were named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of The Week, and Candace Parker came back just in time for her home debut with the Chicago Sky (Parker had previously missed three weeks due to an ankle injury) to help snap their seven game losing streak. Now as we approach the weekend, we have a new slate of games to look forward to, and similar to last week we only have two games tonight. If last Friday was any indication though, the games should be super good. So let’s get into it.