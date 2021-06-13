Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jordana Brewster Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Paul Walker On The Fast Movies

By Caitlin Albers
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordana Brewster debuted as Mia Toretto in the original "The Fast and the Furious" in 2001. Since then, she's starred in all but three sequel films and is returning to the franchise after being absent from 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." Mia's absence from the last movie was due to her and Brian O'Conner opting for the family life instead of living in the fast lane. In reality, Walker had sadly passed away, and explaining Mia's presence in the film would have been difficult without Brian. That story is expected to play out in "Fast and Furious 9," as Mia is back in full force.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordana Brewster
Person
Paul Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Men S Fitness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Buying Carsfoxwilmington.com

Paul Walker’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Toyota Supra up for auction

The most famous Toyota Supra in history is coming up for sale. The 1994 Toyota Supra from “The Fast and the Furious” was built by The Shark House in El Segundo, Calif. (Barrett-Jackson) The custom 1994 Supra driven by Paul Walker’s character in “The Fast and the Furious” film is...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

How Paul Walker's Daughter Played a Key Role in Ensuring F9 Honors His Legacy

The Fast and Furious franchise is continuing on without the late Paul Walker, but his daughter Meadow Walker is ensuring the movie stays true to her father's vision. As F9's Ludacris tells SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, the actor's daughter, as well as his brother Cody, were "constantly" on set to help the cast make sure "his legacy can be incorporated."
Moviesamsnbc.com

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker walks ‘F9’ red carpet

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow Walker, is continuing her mission to honor her late father. The 22-year-old walked the red carpet at the premiere of “F9” on Friday, June 18, to support the newest installment of the franchise as well as her dad’s memory. Before the event, Meadow shared a snap...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker’s Daughter Joining the Franchise?

According to new rumors, there is a possibility that Paula Walker’s daughter will join the Fast and Furious family. On July 2, the ninth installment of Fast and Furious. Once again, we meet Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron on the big screen. In addition, this film, which faced inconveniences in China, had the acting debut of Vincent Sinclair Diesel, Vin’s son. As a result, many wonder if we will ever see Paul Walker’s daughter.
MoviesSouthern Chester County Weekliesf

Jordana Brewster relishes Fast & Furious action scenes

Jordana Brewster loves being part of the action in the ‘Fast & Furious’ films. The 41-year-old actress plays Mia Toretto in the high-speed action franchise and enjoys looking back on the movies where she is involved in high-octane scenes rather than flicks like the fourth film, ‘Fast & Furious’, where she was on the sidelines.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Much Longer Fast And Furious’ Jordana Brewster Wants To Remain With The Franchise

The Fast And Furious franchise has come a long way in the 20 years it has been around, and so has the Fast Family. Jordana Brewster was just 21 years old when Paul Walker’s character caught hers in the first film, and she has continued her role in the franchise into her 40’s. Brewster will reprise her role as Dom’s sister, Brian’s children’s mother, and all-around badass in the upcoming F9. She’s been a staple in the Fast franchise, and now the actress has spoken out about just how long she’d like to stay in the role of Mia.
Moviesthegirlsun.com

Vin Diesel hints that Paul Walker's daughter will be included in the future Fast & Furious movies

Vin Diesel recently spoke about whether or whether not Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, will be included in any of the future entries in the Fast & Furious franchise. The 53-year-old actor sat down for a conversation with E! News’ Daily Pop and spoke about the potential involvement of his late costar’s 22-year-old child in the two upcoming films that are set to close out the media series.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Fast & Furious star reflects on continuing series without Paul Walker

Fast & Furious 9's Tyrese Gibson has opened up about continuing the movie franchise following the death of Paul Walker. It's been more than seven years since the Brian O'Conner actor's tragic passing, and two instalments (excluding spin-offs) have been released since, with another on the way later this month.
MoviesCollider

Jordana Brewster on Losing Sight of Her Goals for Mia in 'Fast and Furious 4' and Finding Them Again in 'Fast Five'

With the June 25th release of F9 right around the corner now, Jordana Brewster took the time to join us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night. As with any episode of Ladies Night, we retrace Brewster’s steps from the very beginnings of her career to her latest accomplishment - with lengthy pitstops to talk The Faculty and D.E.B.S. along the way - but a good chunk of our chat was about the Fast and Furious series, a franchise that’s gone on to become one of the biggest box office hits of all time and also a franchise that’s been an active part of Brewster’s filmography for 20 years.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Paul Walker’s Brother Cody On His Fast And Furious Legacy Continuing For F9

Well, there you have it. It looks like Cody Walker approves of how the Fast and Furious franchise continues to honor Paul Walker through his signature character Brian. The character is still alive in-universe, and was given a happy ending and family with Jordanna Brewster’s Mia. And that tradition will continue with the upcoming blockbuster F9.
Moviessiriusxm.com

Jordana Brewster & the ‘Fast & Furious 9’ cast want an all-female spinoff movie

The Fast & Furious franchise is giving us movie number nine, and the cast — including John Cena, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Jordana Brewster — joined Jess Cagle, Julia Cunningham, and a selection of SiriusXM listeners for an exclusive SiriusXM Town Hall interview. The special premieres on SiriusXM Stars (Ch. 109) on June 22 at 3pm ET and will be available to stream on the SiriusXM app afterwards.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Fast & Furious star reveals disappointment at fourth movie in the series

Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster – who plays Dom's sister Mia Toretto – has admitted that she was disappointed with her character in the fourth movie. Ahead of Fast 9's release later this month, Jordana spoke with Collider about her character's evolution, saying that she disliked how Mia had become "kind of prissy" in the series' fourth entry, Fast & Furious.