Jordana Brewster Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Paul Walker On The Fast Movies

Jordana Brewster debuted as Mia Toretto in the original "The Fast and the Furious" in 2001. Since then, she's starred in all but three sequel films and is returning to the franchise after being absent from 2017's "The Fate of the Furious." Mia's absence from the last movie was due to her and Brian O'Conner opting for the family life instead of living in the fast lane. In reality, Walker had sadly passed away, and explaining Mia's presence in the film would have been difficult without Brian. That story is expected to play out in "Fast and Furious 9," as Mia is back in full force.