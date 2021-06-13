Toronto-Boston Runs

The Toronto Blue Jays bullpen continues to be a disaster and some are looking for the team to call up Nate Pearson and Thomas Hatch to provide an immediate fix. There is certainly merit for the team to consider this as an option when you look at how many games that Toronto lost because of their bullpen. You can sense the frustration fans have with Charlie Montoyo but you also have to understand that he doesn’t have a lot to work with right now.