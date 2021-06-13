Recent Play Details

Play: 2 units – 1Q Milwaukee Bucks +0.5 (-105) This is a 5* play on Bucks 1Q. Prior to this series I had said that the Nets seemed to have no interest in playing defense. They proved me wrong by holding the NBA's highest scoring team to fewer than 100 points per game in the first two games of this series. I wouldn't be surprised to see them look a little complacent here in Game 3 in Milwaukee. The Bucks are likely to come out firing on all cylinders, and I expect them to shoot the ball a lot better at home. The Nets are 2-7 ATS in their last nine playoff games as an underdog, and the over is 4-1 in the Nets last five Conference Semifinals games. The Bucks won both home games versus Brooklyn during the regular season, and both of those games went over 240 combined points. GL, Jesse Schule.