Kanye West Ye has a strained relationship with the GRAMMY Awards, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want more of their trophies to line his minimalistic homes across the world. The living legend angered fans and artists alike when he filmed a video of himself urinating on one of his GRAMMY Awards and posted it on Twitter, drawing the ire of Roddy Ricch, who spoke about how the gesture diminished the meaning of the award. With the cut-off date happening last month for the GRAMMYs, Ye made sure to submit his music for consideration, laying out which categories he's aiming for a victory in via a new press release.

