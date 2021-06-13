Recent Play Details

Cancel
Play: 2 units – (24705) Marvin Vettori at (24706) Israel Adesanya Total Over 2.5 (-225) This is a 5* play on Over 2.5. Adesanya will be a big favorite coming off his first loss, but I don't expect this to be an easy fight. Vettori has gone the distance in four of his last five fights, and he should be able to use his wrestling ability to hang in there with Izzy until the later rounds. He's lost four fights in his UFC career, and all four of those losses came by decision, including his previous fight versus Adesanya. Don't be surprised if this fight goes the distance as well.

