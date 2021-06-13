Cancel
Tribute: Djokovic Doubles Down, Now Eyes Tennis' Ultimate Prize

By Richard Osborn
atptour.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerb also keeps alive chance for calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021. The GOAT debate just got a whole lot more complicated. On a blissfully sunny Sunday in Paris, Novak Djokovic further narrowed the gap between himself and Big Three counterparts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 19th major title at Roland Garros. And he did so in historic fashion, erasing a two-set deficit to defeat first-time finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, becoming the first man in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam for the second time.

www.atptour.com
